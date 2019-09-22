September World Sailing Rankings

The latest World Sailing Rankings place British Sailing Team members top in two Olympic classes.

In the September World Sailing fleet racing rankings, the two latest Olympic classes events held in Enoshima – the Hempel World Cup Series R1 and the Final Tokyo 2020 Test event – are reflected in the calculations.

British Sailing Team members hold top spot in two Olympic classes:

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre in the women’s 470, and James Peters and Fynn Sterritt in the men’s 49er.

The first members of the British Sailing Team for Tokyo 2020 will be announced on Tuesday 1 October, but the RYA Olympic Selection Committee (OSC) use their own (restricted) list of events to make their decision.

Top British ranking positions at 4 September 2019:

470 (women) – 1st Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre

470 (men) – 19th Luke Patience and Chris Grube

49er (men) – 1st James Peters and Fynn Sterritt, 12th Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell

49erFX (women) – 6th Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth, 7th Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey

Laser (men) – 5th Elliot Hanson, 9th Nick Thompson, 12th Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini, 14th Michael Beckett

Radial (women) – 4th Alison Young, 10th Hannah Snellgrove, 21st Georgina Povall

Finn (men) – 9th Edward Wright, 24th Henry Wetherell, 28th Giles Scott

Nacra 17 (mixed) – 2nd Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface, 4th John Gimson and Anna Burnet

RS:X (men) – 9th Kieran Holmes Martin, 15th Tom Squires

RS:X (women) – 7th Emma Wilson, 10th Bryony Shaw, 21st Saskia Sills.

The World Sailing Rankings are based on the results of certain events over a 24 month period. Each competitor counts their best 6 results over the previous 12 Months. They may however include the two previous annual World Championship results. The time period is calculated on a rolling basis from the date that rankings were published.

For Fleet and Match Racing rankings and details on the calculation system . . . click here.

Related Post:

Team GB Tokyo 2020 Sailing Team Selection

RS:X World Championship – Can it influence GBR Olympic selection?