One Ton Cup – Morton and Zennstrom tied for lead on Day 1

Peter Morton’s Girls on Film tied for lead with Niklas Zennstrom’s Rán after scoring two race wins on the opening day of the One Ton Cup.

Zennstrom’s Rán started the regatta in fine form taking the win in the first race but scored 2-3 in the final two races to equal Girls on Film on points, but placed second after countback.

Ed Fishwick’s Redshift is third after the first day of racing having scored a 5-2-3.

In Race Two Redshift led for most of the race but was beaten to the line by just 3 seconds in a photo-finish with Girls on Film.

Calling tactics on 42 South is 2016 Laser World Champion Nick Thompson, who is hoping to be named for Team GB when the Tokyo2020 sailing selections are announced on Tuesday 1 October.

“I have had a tiny bit of racing on FAST40+ before, but this is my first real experience and they are amazing – awesome boats,” commented Nick.

“These boats are so like dinghies, very responsive to the tiller and twitchy downwind, it’s one of the few yachts were you need to tack for every shift.”

One Ton Cup 2019 – Overall after Day 1 and 3 races:

1st Girls on Film – Peter Morton – 4, 1, 1 – – – 6 pts

2nd RAN – Niklas Zennstrom – 1, 3, 2 – – 6 pts

3rd Redshift – Ed Fishwick – 5, 2, 3 – – 10.5 pts

4th 42 South – Guy Gillon – 2, 5, 5 – – 12 pts

5th Jubilee – Tony Dickin – 5, 4, 6 – – 15 pts

6th Elvis – Fllip Engelbert – 3, 7, 7 – – 17 pts

7th Zephyr – Steve Cowie – 7, 6, 4 – – 17pts

One Ton Cup taking place Wed 18 to Sun 22 September 2019 at Le Havre, France.

