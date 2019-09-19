Start of Mini-Transat La Boulangère postponed

Initially scheduled for this Sunday 22 September, the start of the 22nd edition of the Mini-Transat La Boulangère has been postponed until a later date.

The reasons for this are boisterous wind conditions and sea state forecast in the Bay of Biscay and offshore of Cape Finisterre.

“Maintaining the Sunday start is not reasonable.” Race Director of the Mini-Transat La Boulangère, Denis Hugues, has taken the decision, in agreement with the organiser, to postpone the start of the first leg, originally scheduled in La Rochelle at 14:15 hours on Sunday.

“For the past two days, we’ve been monitoring the weather forecast very closely and observing the unsettled systems in the Atlantic”, he explains. “If we were to start the race on Sunday, the competitors would have to confront some very tricky conditions from Tuesday evening, with heavy seas and W/SW’ly winds averaging 30 knots, gusting to 40 knots.”

“We’ve studied all the possible models, such as putting in a waypoint along the Spanish coast to avoid the worst conditions. However, that won’t work for the majority of the fleet. The Bay of Biscay passage is always tricky. When the conditions aren’t playing ball, this becomes dangerous.”

However, Sunday’s festivities in La Rochelle will continue, with the 87 sailors exiting the Bassin des Chalutiers to contest a spectacular prologue.

The sailors will still parade out of the Bassin des Chalutiers so the skippers’ presentation will take place on Sunday between 10:00 hours and midday.

Next up, at 14:15 hours, the 87 Mini 6.50s will cross the start line for the prologue in the bay of La Rochelle, which will likely be contested in some superb conditions with 15 to 20 knots of breeze.