Spot the difference . . . First there was SailGP . . . Now there is eSailGP

SailGP has joined with Virtual Regatta and World Sailing in the esports arena with the launch of eSailGP**.

eSailGP is an on-line global gaming platform for sailors and non-sailors alike to experience the thrill of the world’s fastest sail racing in a virtual environment.

The Internet game will feature eF50s, a digital representation of SailGP’s F50 catamarans, on courses mirroring those used in the SailGP .

In the virtual sphere, SailGP races are 5-6 minutes in duration with up to 10 players per game. It is free and available to play on computers, and iOS and Android devices.

eSailGP will also become part of the eSailing World Championship, jointly organized by World Sailing and Virtual Regatta.

The eSailing World Championship is a virtual battle for world championship glory, featuring an eight-month season culminating with a Live Final and $10,000 prize offered by Virtual Regatta.

Virtual Regatta and eSailGP are made up of Challenges that incorporate several races over a designated time period, up to multiple days.

eSailGP will feature two types of Challenges – virtual and live – to coincide with each of SailGP’s real life events. SailGP’s inaugural season will culminate this weekend (21-22 Sep) with the Season 1 Grand Final taking place in Marseille, France.

A series of three virtual challenges of increasing durations open to all players worldwide will take place this week to launch eSailGP.

The first live event – 2019 Marseille eSailGP Live – will take place on Saturday 21 September in the Marseille SailGP Fan Zone, with the eFinal contested on stage immediately following Saturday racing (approximately 3:50 pm CEDT).

The eQualifications will take place the same day from 1-3 pm and will feature up to 50 players.

See sailgp.com for more information

Note:

** To avoid confusion with the real SailGP sailing events, anything to do with the virtual events is preceded with an ‘e’.