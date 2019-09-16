Round Hayling Challenge competitors enjoy the sunshine

Some 200 keen windsurfers, Stand Up Paddlers, Sea Kayaks and Outrigger Canoe enthusiasts tackled the Hayling Island Challenge.

The annual Hayling Island SC event offers a choice of two courses, the full 14-mile circumnavigation and the 9-mile course to the Hayling Road Bridge and back.

Over 150 went for the full course, with Rob Kent taking first in the windsurfer, first SUP_C was Marie Buchanan, and first SUP_I Chris Witty (16th overall).

Chris Rashley was first Sea Kayak, Aaron Coode first OC1 and Dan Lovett first OC6.

Winner of the short course SUP event was SUP_C Mike Ridsdill Smith, first SUP_I Rosie Acton (4th overall).

There were some retirements but 29 windsurfers and 75 SUP competitors completed the full rounding.

SUPco.com Round Hayling Challenge – Leading Windsufers (38 entries)

1st Windsurfer round 163 Robert Kent

2nd Windsurfer round 223 Paul Leone

3rd Windsurfer round 50 Lewis Barnes

4th Windsurfer round 59 Ben Tweedle

5th Windsurfer round 164 Emily Kent

6th Windsurfer round 162 Annette Kent

7th Windsurfer round 93 Peter Murray

8th Windsurfer round 49 Jonathan Davis

9th Windsurfer round 41 Finn Gheury de Bray

10th Windsurfer round 161 Mark taylor

SUPco.com Round Hayling Challenge – Leading SUP (95 entries)

1st SUP_C round 146 Marie Buchanan

2nd SUP_C round 53 Phil Plume

3rd SUP_C round 83 Chris Randall

4th SUP_C round 205 Holly Pye

5th SUP_C round 57 Tom Pryse-Davies

6th SUP_C round 199 Alexandra Tyrer

7th SUP_C round 3 Mike Davies

8th SUP_C round 157 Dave Flynn

9th SUP_C round 147 Sonya Brotherton

10th SUP_C round 34 Sam Wood

SUPco.com Round Hayling Challenge – Leading Sea Kayak (16 entries)

1st SEA_K round 152 Chris Rashley

2nd SEA_K round 73 Alex Clifford

3rd SEA_K round 43 Mike Carson

SUPco.com Round Hayling Challenge – Leading OC1 (3 entries)

1st OC1 round 66 Aaron Coode

2nd OC1 round 159 Sarah Thornely

3rd OC1 round 185 Rhiannon Stiling

SUPco.com Round Hayling Challenge – Leading OC6 (8 entries)

1st OC6 round 35 Dan Lovett

2nd OC6 round 58 Ocean Sports M

3rd OC6 round 114 Mike Phillp

Red Paddle Co Bridge & Back – Leading SUP (39 entries)

1st SUP_C bridge 68 Mike Ridsdill Smith

2nd SUP_C bridge 2 Gill Strange

3rd SUP_C bridge 196 Anni Ridsdill Smith

4th SUP_I bridge 200 Rosie Acton

5th SUP_I bridge 80 Adrian Soper

6th SUP_I bridge 7 Ben Evans

7th SUP_C bridge 1 Sam Copperthwaite

8th SUP_I bridge 118 Ivan Snell

9th SUP_I bridge 112 Grant Smith

10th SUP_C bridge 201 Eugenie Verney

Full results available here