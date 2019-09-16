Round Hayling Challenge competitors enjoy the sunshine

Some 200 keen windsurfers, Stand Up Paddlers, Sea Kayaks and Outrigger Canoe enthusiasts tackled the Hayling Island Challenge.
The annual Hayling Island SC event offers a choice of two courses, the full 14-mile circumnavigation and the 9-mile course to the Hayling Road Bridge and back.
Over 150 went for the full course, with Rob Kent taking first in the windsurfer, first SUP_C was Marie Buchanan, and first SUP_I Chris Witty (16th overall).
Chris Rashley was first Sea Kayak, Aaron Coode first OC1 and Dan Lovett first OC6.
Winner of the short course SUP event was SUP_C Mike Ridsdill Smith, first SUP_I Rosie Acton (4th overall).
There were some retirements but 29 windsurfers and 75 SUP competitors completed the full rounding.
SUPco.com Round Hayling Challenge – Leading Windsufers (38 entries)
1st Windsurfer round 163 Robert Kent
2nd Windsurfer round 223 Paul Leone
3rd Windsurfer round 50 Lewis Barnes
4th Windsurfer round 59 Ben Tweedle
5th Windsurfer round 164 Emily Kent
6th Windsurfer round 162 Annette Kent
7th Windsurfer round 93 Peter Murray
8th Windsurfer round 49 Jonathan Davis
9th Windsurfer round 41 Finn Gheury de Bray
10th Windsurfer round 161 Mark taylor
SUPco.com Round Hayling Challenge – Leading SUP (95 entries)
1st SUP_C round 146 Marie Buchanan
2nd SUP_C round 53 Phil Plume
3rd SUP_C round 83 Chris Randall
4th SUP_C round 205 Holly Pye
5th SUP_C round 57 Tom Pryse-Davies
6th SUP_C round 199 Alexandra Tyrer
7th SUP_C round 3 Mike Davies
8th SUP_C round 157 Dave Flynn
9th SUP_C round 147 Sonya Brotherton
10th SUP_C round 34 Sam Wood
SUPco.com Round Hayling Challenge – Leading Sea Kayak (16 entries)
1st SEA_K round 152 Chris Rashley
2nd SEA_K round 73 Alex Clifford
3rd SEA_K round 43 Mike Carson
SUPco.com Round Hayling Challenge – Leading OC1 (3 entries)
1st OC1 round 66 Aaron Coode
2nd OC1 round 159 Sarah Thornely
3rd OC1 round 185 Rhiannon Stiling
SUPco.com Round Hayling Challenge – Leading OC6 (8 entries)
1st OC6 round 35 Dan Lovett
2nd OC6 round 58 Ocean Sports M
3rd OC6 round 114 Mike Phillp
Red Paddle Co Bridge & Back – Leading SUP (39 entries)
1st SUP_C bridge 68 Mike Ridsdill Smith
2nd SUP_C bridge 2 Gill Strange
3rd SUP_C bridge 196 Anni Ridsdill Smith
4th SUP_I bridge 200 Rosie Acton
5th SUP_I bridge 80 Adrian Soper
6th SUP_I bridge 7 Ben Evans
7th SUP_C bridge 1 Sam Copperthwaite
8th SUP_I bridge 118 Ivan Snell
9th SUP_I bridge 112 Grant Smith
10th SUP_C bridge 201 Eugenie Verney