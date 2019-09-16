Classic conditions for 9th Classic Boat Revival

Classic sailing dinghies, some almost 100 years old, enjoyed ideal conditions in Chichester Harbour for the 9th Bosham SC Classic Boat Revival.

53 boats from nine sailing clubs took part, with some dinghies travelling from as far as the Netherlands. Bosham SC’s annual regatta and Concours d’Elegance event for classic dinghies has become a firm favourite with dinghy sailors everywhere.

This year’s classic celebration was made extra special by a showdown between International 12s and Axe One Designs, both wooden clinker-built 12-foot dinghies with illustrious histories.

Designed in Liverpool in 1913, the International 12 was the first-ever one-design Olympic sailing boat, chosen to compete in its own class in the 1920 and 1928 Olympics.

Two International 12s from Holland competed in the Classic Boat Revival this year.

Over the five races of Revival weekend, the Axe One Designs – a faster 1951-designed boat – proved to have the measure of the International 12s.

Steve Daniel from the Royal Southampton YC was first overall in class in his Axe One Design. Second in Axe One Design number one was Nigel Daniel from the Axe YC in Devon, the club for which the boat was originally designed.

Bert Hamminga from Holland brought his International 12 home third overall in class.

In a fast fleet made up of mainly of 18s, with a sprinkling of Jollyboats, Sharpies and a Merlin Rocket, Bosham’s Richard Stirrup, Dave Hall & Jono Prosser emerged victorious in their 80 year old National 18.

The medium fleet of mainly Yachting World Dayboats and Devon Yawls was won by Alastair & Jacqui Seaton in their YW Dayboat, while honours in the slow fleet went to Bosham’s Hugh Ambery in a Tideway.

Winner of the Concours d’Elegance for the best turned-out classic dinghy was Poole YC’s Colin Blewett’s stunning self built International 12.

The regatta was generously sponsored by McAfee, Verisona Law, Pusser’s Rum.

More information can be found at classicboatrevival.co.uk

