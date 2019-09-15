YJA MS Amlin Yachtsman of the Year Awarded to Lucy MacGregor

The Yachting Journalists’ Association MS Amlin Yachtsman of the Year 2019 went to Lucy MacGregor – four-time winner of the Women’s Match Racing World Championship.

MacGregor captured her fourth victory at the Lysekil Women’s Match in August where ‘Team Mac’ took the final 3-0 against French skipper Claire Leroy.

Guest presenter for the evening was triple round the world yachtsman and the star of Channel 4’s ‘The Mutiny’ Conrad Humphreys with the 2018 winners’ invited to the stage to present the main awards.

Sarting with the MS Amlin Seamanship Award, presented by 2018 winner Sean Rose.

The trophy being presented to Roy Disney, the owner of Pyewacket who rescued the team on John Sangmeister’s Santa Cruz 70 OEX during July’s Transpac 50 Race after they were forced to abandon ship due to water ingress from damage to their rudder post.

Next up was the YJA MS Amlin Young Blogger of the Year Award which was presented to Alex Rabbitt, who produced a fabulous short video story, filmed over a year, which is about the experience a group of youngsters went through in passing their sailing instructor course in Manchester, called ‘Journey to Instructor’.

Moving on to the YJA MS Amlin Young Sailor of the Year 2019, Conrad invited the 2018 winner Emily Mueller to the stage to open the envelope and reveal the winner as Matilda Nicholls.

Unfortunately, but unsurprisingly given her passion for sailing, Matilda was away training on Lake Garda, so her father Ben came up to the stage and accepted the award on her behalf.

