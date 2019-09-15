International Moth Nationals – Fletcher keeps title lead

While it wasn’t a perfect day for Dylan Fletcher, he still managed to record two victories to keep his overall lead.

Fletcher now leads the UK Moth Nationals with nine points, 4 points ahead of Brad Funk with 13 points, and Benoit Marie of France in third with 28 points.

Marie, with a 2, 1, 3 scoreline, had the best of the day to move ahead of Jim McMillan in fourth with 40 points and Jason Belben fifth with 41 points.

Mike Lennon gained a couple of places to sit in seventh, 3 points behind Dan Ellis in sixth with 43 points.

The championship at Castle Cove SC finishes on Sunday 15 September.



International Moth – 2019 Wetsuit Outlet UK Moth Nationals after 8 races (74 entries)

1st 4635 Dylan Fletcher 1 4 1 1 -5 1 -5 1 – – 9 pts

2nd 4 Bradley Funk 2 -11 -7 2 1 4 2 2 – – 13 pts

3rd 7 Benoit Marie DNS 3 -42 16 3 2 1 3 – – 28 pts

4th 4533 Jim McMillan 9 UFD 5 3 4 5 14 UFD – – 40 pts

5th 4509 Jason Belben 5 7 -19 4 10 6 -13 9 – – 41 pts

6th 4501 Dan Ellis 8 10 -11 -25 2 9 3 11 – – 43 pts

7th 4584 Mike Lennon 10 -15 4 12 -36 3 4 13 – – 46 pts

8th 4557 David Kenefick -20 DNC 3 5 13 14 7 8 – – 50 pts

9th 8 Dan Ward -13 9 -13 13 6 7 8 7 – – 50 pts

10th 4386 Simon Hiscocks -18 RET 2 14 17 8 16 5 – – 62 pts

11th 4149 Eddie Bridle 6 6 20 -39 18 11 6 -26 – – 67 pts

12th 4599 Danny Inkyov -31 5 18 9 9 13 UFD 14 – – 68 pts

13th 4525 Ben Clegg 4 2 12 -30 20 26 -32 6 – – 70 pts

14th 4637 Ross Harvey 16 DNC 10 UFD 12 12 10 12 – – 72 pts

15th 4659 Arthaud Aymeric -29 14 14 22 DNC 10 12 4 – – 76 pts

16th 4312 Conway Fionn 12 16 9 10 19 -28 -46 17 – – 83 pts

17th 4546 Alex Adams -22 13 15 18 15 -22 22 10 – – 93 pts

18th 4309 Paul Gliddon 11 18.3 -29 11 14 17 -23 23 – – 94.3 pts

19th 4580 Sam Barker 7 19 16 15 25 -31 -31 15 – – 97 pts

20th 4080 Max Lutz 14 8 22 -40 27 15 18 -28 – – 104 pts

Full results available here