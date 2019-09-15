Felipe Silva wins Finn Europen Masters

Felipe Silva, from Portugal has won the 2nd Finn European Masters after a frustrating final day in Schwerin, Germany.

Bas de Waal, from The Netherlands, secured second overall while winner of the only race, André Budzien, picked up third place.

The only race completed on the final day got away at the second attempt with Felix Denikaev leading the fleet around the top mark from Antal Székely from Hungary and Lawrence Crispin, from Britain.

Székely led at the gate but Budzien was catching up fast.

Coming into the final mark he passed Székely and then attacked Gebhardt Zdenek, from Czech Republic just before the final mark.

Zdenek fouled and after doing turns, Budizen led down to the finish line to win from Székely with Maksym Krukovskyi, from Ukraine, crossing in third.

Race 8 was started but abandoned and fleet sent back to the club. The championship was over.



In the age categories.

Masters (40-49): Felipe Silva, POR, Ricardo Santos, BRA, Volodymyr Stasyuk, UKR

Grand Masters (50-59): Bas de Waal, NED, Andre Budzien, GER, Lawrence Crispin, GBR

Grand Grand Masters (60-69): Gebhardt Zedenek, CZE, Antal Szekely, HUN, Michael Staal, DEN

Legends (70+): Henk de Jager, NED, Bob Buchanan, AUS, Yury Polovinkin, RUS

Finn Europen Masters Championship – Final results (65 entries)

1st POR 51 Filipe Silva 25 pts

2nd NED 29 Bas De Waal 29 pts

3rd GER 711 Andrè Budzien 35 pts

4th GBR 74 Lawrence Crispin 48 pts

5th CZE 4 Gebhardt Zdenek 62 pts

6th DEN 7 Martin Mikkelsen 69 pts

7th POL 73 Andrzej Romanowski 69 pts

8th NED 1028 Thomas van den Berg 71 pts

9th BRA 97 Ricardo Santos 75 pts

10th NED 81 Gerko Visser 75 pts

Full results avaialable here