American Magic reveals AC75 testing and training plans

Still no action video of the New York YC America’s Cup AC75 since the low-fi launch earlier this week, when they grabbed the publicity high ground with the first AC75 foiling shots.

But they did release this new Amory Ross image for the announcement of their tie-up with TSI Incorporated, an industry leader in the design and production of precision measurement instruments and solutions, as a Team Partner.

They also enlarged on their testing and training plans, which will include more testing and training on its the AM38 and AC75 boats in Rhode Island and Florida during the fall and winter of 2019.

Then competing at the first regatta, the America’s Cup World Series Sardinia from April 23 to 26, 2020 in Italy.

Competing teams from the U.S., Italy, and Great Britain will then relocate to America’s Cup host nation New Zealand in mid-to-late 2020, and participate in the Challenger Finals, the Prada Cup, in early 2021 in Auckland.

The 36th America’s Cup Presented by Prada (March 6-21, 2021) will also take place in Auckland, and will feature the team that wins the Prada Cup and the Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand.

