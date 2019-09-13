New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup – Day 3

San Diego Yacht Club leads the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup, despite blowing out their spinnaker on the first downwind leg of the day’s second race.

San Diego struggled to a 17th place position without the crucial downwind horsepower but retains a three point lead ahead of the Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron on 29 points and the Royal Canadian Yacht Club with 33 points.

Guido Belgiorno-Nettis’ team representing the Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron won the day with a 3-2 scoreline and significantly strengthened the team’s second-place position in the overall standings.



The Royal Canadian Yacht Club won the first race (R5) by a strong margin.

In Race 2 they finished fifth, while the Royal Cork team put on an impressive display of downwind power, turning a solid lead at the final mark into an overwhelming one by the finish.

The Canadians are currently third, four points behind the Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron and one point in front of the team from the Royal Cork Yacht Club. Rounding out the top five is Japan Sailing Federation, with 40 points.

The Royal Thames Yacht Club, are in sixth with 50.4 points after redress in race 5 and a seventh place in race 6. The other British club competing, Itchenor Sailing Club, took 15th place in both races.

Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup – after 6 races

1. San Diego Yacht Club, 26 points

2. Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron, 29 points

3. Royal Canadian Yacht Club, 33 points

4. Royal Cork Yacht Club, 34 points

5. Japan Sailing Federation, 40 points

6. Royal Thames Yacht Club, 50.4 points

7. Southern Yacht Club, 51 points

8. Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, 52 points

9. Yacht Club Italiano, 53 points

10. Royal Swedish Yacht Club, 54 points

11. New York Yacht Club, 59 points

12. Royal New Zealand Yacht Club, 67 points

13. Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club, 71 points

14. Yacht Club Argentino, 76 points

15. Itchenor Sailing Club, 80 points

16. Real Club Náutico de Barcelona, 85 points

17. Norddeutscher Regatta Verein, 85 points

18. Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club, 92 points

19. Royal Yacht Squadron, 101 points

20. Yacht Club de France, 120 points