Finn European Masters – Day 2

Bas de Waal, from the Netherlands has taken the lead at the Finn Europeans Masters after two more races were completed in Schwerin, Germany.

Felipe Silva, from Portugal, dropped to second with Gerko Visser, also from The Netherlands up to third. The races were won by de Waal and Michael Maier, from Czech Republic.

The day however was won by Maier with a 3, 1.

At the half way stage de Waal holds a scant two-point advantage over Silva, while Visser is a sizeable 23 points behind in third.

Britain’s Lawrence Crispin (7,18,11,5) is in fifth place.

Racing continues Friday, with four more races scheduled until Saturday. Friday’s forecast is quite fruity so should add some more entertainment, while Saturday’s is for very light winds.

Finn European Masters after 4 races (64 entries)

1st NED 29 Bas De Waal 11 pts

2nd POR 51 Filipe Silva 13 pts

3rd NED 81 Gerko Visser 36 pts

4th UKR 14 Volodymyr Stasyuk 40 pts

5th GBR 74 Lawrence Crispin 41 pts

6th CZE 4 Gebhardt Zdenek 49 pts

7th BRA 97 Ricardo Santos 50 pts

8th POL 73 Andrzej Romanowski 57 pts

9th UKR 10 Valentyn Klymentyev 57 pts

10th DEN 7 Martin Mikkelsen 59 pts

Full results available here