RS700 and RS800 National Championships

The RS700 and RS800 classes held their National Championships at Eastbourne Sovereign SC.

Winner of the RS800 20th Anniversary National Championship, were Luke and Emma McEwen from the Royal Lymington YC, and winner of the RS700 Championship was Theo Galyer of Hayling Island SC.

Luke and Emma McEwen finished with a 16 point total and 12 points ahead of Rory Hunter and Stephanie Orton, with Rob Gullan and Calum Healey in third place.

Theo Galyer finished with 10 points and 6 points ahead of Robbie Bell, with Matt Carter taking third place.



RS800 20th Anniversary National Championship – Final leaders 9 races (47 entries)



1st 1220 Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen – Royal Lymington YC – – 16 pts

2nd 961 Rory Hunter and Stephanie Orton – Chichester YC – – 28 pts

3rd 1124 Rob Gullan and Calum Healey – Hayling Island SC – – 38 pts

4th 1144 Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore – Hayling Island SC – – 40 pts

5th 1215 Steve Wilson and Harvey Hillary – Hayling Island SC – – 42 pts

6th 1171 James Penty and Eddie Grayson – Beaver SC – – 58 pts

7th 1225 Stephen Cockerill and Dan Henderson – Stokes Bay SC – – 65 pts

8th 1146 Tristan Jaques and Mark Heather – Hayling Island SC – – 67 pts

9th 1008 Ben Palmer and Amy Seabright – Hayling Island SC – – 73 pts

10th 1234 Frances Partington and Tom Partington – Hayling Island SC – – 73 pts

RS700 National Championship – Final leaders 9 races (17 entries)

1st 1063 Theo Galyer – Hayling Island SC – – 10 pts

2nd 875 Robbie Bell – Snettisham Beach SC – – 16 pts

3rd 966 Matt Carter – Lancing SC – – 23 pts

4th 720 Richard Wadsworth – Stokes Bay SC / RNSA – – 26 pts

5th 1042 Pete Purkiss – Brightlingsea SC – – 34 pts

6th 944 James Bayliss – QMSC – – 40 pts

7th 1027 Colin Dacey – Snettisham Beach SC – – 40 pts

8th 945 Rich Lilley – Lymington Town SC – – 41 pts

9th 1041 Matt Conner – QMSC – – 52 pts

10th 836 Phillip Highfield – Gt Yarmouth & Gorleston SC – – 56 pts

