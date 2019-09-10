World Sailing’s Council confirms Laser/Radial for Paris 2024

The World Sailing Council has confirmed the Laser/Radial as Paris 2024 Men’s and Women’s One Person Dinghy.

The International Laser Class Association (ILCA) signed the required Olympic Classes Contract by the 1 August deadline and submitted additional information and clarification about the arrangements for the Class.

Following ILCA clarification, the World Sailing Board recommended Council to confirm the appointment of the Laser as the Equipment for the Men’s and Women’s One Person Dinghy under the normal arrangements for an electronic vote.

This was approved by Council with 30 in favour, 0 against, 0 abstain – 30 participated.

Earlier at World Sailing’s 2019 Mid-Year Meeting in London, World Sailing’s Council voted to retain the Equipment for the Men’s and Women’s One Person Dinghy for the Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing Competition, but required the ILCA to complete discussions and sign by 1 August. This they did.

