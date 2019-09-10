Optimist Racing – Sail it like Ainslie

Optimist Racing is written for those sailors, parents and coaches who are looking for success in this competitive class.

Originally written by Ben Ainslie’s Optimist coach, Phil Slater, this new edition of Optimist Racing has been completely updated by top international racing coach, Steve Irish, who can be found coaching Optimist and other sailors worldwide.

In it you will learn what it takes to win, including how to achieve blistering boatspeed through technique and tuning, perfect boat handling and tactics as well as covering the mental and physical requirements for success.

There is also a section for parents and coaches describing how they can best support their young sailors.

The Optimist is the most popular junior sailing class worldwide, with thousands of young people actively racing them and hundreds attending the major events in the class.

It has been the nursery for most of the top racing sailors in the world including all the Team GBR gold medallists at the last two Olympics (Sir Ben Ainslie, Hannah Mills, Saskia Clark and Giles Scott) – the same will be true for most other countries.

Optimist Racing is packed with over 200 photographs and 50 diagrams, and is the up-to-date handbook for sailing an Optimist fast.

Published by Fenhurst Books as part of their Sail to Win series, as both a paperback and eBook.

See the Fenhurst website for more information