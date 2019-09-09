Dredging for AC75 launch taking place at INEOS Portsmouth Base

Seems that the launch of the INEOS America’s Cup AC75 is waiting for dredging of the Camber Dock area at their Portsmouth Harbour Base to be completed.

The ML Dredging company report on their website that . . . ‘Boxer’ dredger along with Split hopper barge ‘Split Two’ have arrived at the Camber docks in Portsmouth Harbour to carry out dredging services for Ineos Race Team UK.

Dredging is taking place so that the newly designed, deeper draft vessel ( Ed: the new AC75 ) can remain afloat on her berthing pontoon in the camber docks.

After launch and intial trials the British America’s Cup AC75 is expected to move to warmer climes, possibly Sardinia, for testing before the first pre-AC event in early 2020.

The first AC75 boat – Te Aihe – was launched last week in Auckland, New Zealand by Emirates Team New Zealand, the America’s Cup holders.

