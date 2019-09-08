International 505 Euro Cup – Gilbert and McGrane hold on for overall win

European Champions Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane held on to take victory at the UK 505 Euro Cup at Hayling Island.

Despite Paul Brotherton and Alain Sign posting the best scoreline for the second day running, with a 2 and 1, they failed to topple European Champions Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane, who did just enough in the final race to take a three point victory.

Brotherton and Sign started the day in third place, seven points off leaders Gilbert and McGrane.

A second place behind Thomas Gillard and Geoff Edwards in the first race (R6) with Gilbert and McGrane back in tenth place, moved Brotherton and Sign into second overall and a chance to snatch overall victory.

In the final race Brotherton and Sign took their third race win, but Gilbert and McGrane came home safely in third place behind Penny and Russ Clark, to take the overall victory.

International 505 UK Euro Cup Euro Cup – Final after 7 races (28 entries)

1st GBR 9215 Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane – – 15 pts

2nd GBR 9222 Paul Brotherton and Alain Sign – – 18 pts

3rd GBR 9196 Penny Clark and Russ Clark – – 24 pts

4th GER 9198 Julian Slueckl and Johannes Tellen – – 27 pts

5th USA 9072 Mike Holt and Carl Smit – – 30 pts

6th GBR 9177 Thomas Gillard and Geoff Edwards – – 30 pts

7th FRA 9220 philippe Boite and Pierre Jean Gallo – – 30 pts

8th GBR 9180 Mark Upton-Brown and Ian Mitchell – – 44 pts

9th GBR 9190 Stefan Boehm and Gerald Roos – – 55 pts

10th GBR 9214 Andy Smith and Christian Diebitsch – – 57 pts

11th GBR 9085 Charlie Walters and Dougal Cram – – 60 pts

12th GBR 8963 Martin Hodgson and Adrian Miles – – 67 pts

13th USA 8854 Craig Thompson and Paddy Lewis – – 74 pts

14th DEN 9055 Fabiola Wonterghem and Michael Wonterghem – – 76 pts

15th BEL 8898 Bas Van Assche and Toon Van Assche – – 81 pts

16th GER 9169 Tim Boeger and Martin Scholer – – 92 pts

17th BEL 8625 Casper Martens and Stijn Oyen – – 103 pts

18th FRA 9045 Ancelot de Kergariou and Jean claude Herve – – 104 pts

19th GBR 8970 Dan Johnson and Ben Latham – – 107 pts

20th GBR 9155 Neil Rabbitts and Laurence Milton – – 113 pts

Full results available here