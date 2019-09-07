J/70 World Championships – First British Title Victory

Paul Ward’s Eat Sleep J Repeat has become the first British team to win the Open J/70 World Championship.

Eat Sleep J Repeat of Paul Ward, Charlie Cumbley, Ruairidh Scott and Mario Trindade held off a strong challenge from Joel Ronning (USA) racing Catapult, Pichu Torcida (ESP) racing Noticia, and Alberto Rossi (ITA) racing Enfant Terrible.

Claudia Rossi (ITA) racing Petite Terrible, was fourth and best Open Woman Helm in the championship.

Paul Ward . . . “Very very pleased, it has been hard work and we have a very good team.We have sailed well all year and this has been a tough week but a lot of fun.”

Soak Racing of Marshall King (IRL) and Ian Wilson (GBR) with Andrew Shorrock and Adam Brushett won the J/70 Corinthian World Championship in dramatic style.

In the last race, Soak Racing was four places ahead of Doug Struth (GBR) racing DSP. A tie on points for the series was settled by countback, a single place after 14 races gave Soak Racing victory.

Denis Cherevatenko (RUS) racing Joyfull was third. Fiona Hampshire (GBR) racing Elizabeth was best Corinthian Woman Helm in the championship.

J/70 – Darwin Escapes 2019 World Championship – Open Final Leaders (77 entries)

1st GBR Eat Sleep J Repeat – Paul Ward / Charlie Cumbley / Ruairidh Scott / Mario Trindade – – 100 pts

2nd USA Catapult – Joel Ronning / Victor Diaz De Leon / Christopher Stocke / Patrick Wilson – – 110 pts

3rd ESP Noticia – Jose Maria Torcida / Luiz Martin Cabiedes / Rayco Tabares / Pablo Santurde / Robin Imaz – – 120 pts

4th ITA Enfant Terrible – Alberto Rossi / Alberto Bolzan / Stefano RIzzi / Branco Bircin / Bianca Crugnola – – 133 pts

5th ITA Petite Terrible – Claudia Rossi / Michele Paoletti / Matteo Mason / Rossella Losito / Giulio Desiderato – – 139 pts

6th USA Rascal – Henry Brauer / Brian Kamilar / Karl Anderson / Orrin Starr – – 154 pts

J/70 – Darwin Escapes 2019 World Championship – Corinthian Final Leaders (77 entries)

1st IRLSoak Racing – Marshall King / Ian Wilson / Marshall King / Ian Wilson / Andrew Shorrock / Adam Brushett – – 232 pts

2nd GBR DSP – Doug Struth / Geoff Carveth / Dan Schieber / Tom Mallindine / Lauren Mead – – 232 pts

3rd RUS Joyfull – Denis Cherevatenko / Vladimir Chaus / Viktor Filippov / Artem Markov – – 260.3 pts

4th GBR Brutus – Charles Thompson / charles thompson / andrew mclelland / craig burlton / ian southworth – – 287 pts

5th MLT Calypso – Jonathan Calascione / Seb Ripard / Tom Ripard / Dave Kohler – – 309 pts

6th SWE Hilda – Oscar Lundqvist / Jacob Lundqvist / Will Holt / Herman Andersson / Oliver Österberg – – 317 pts

Full results available here