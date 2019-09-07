Flying Fifteen Worlds – McKee and Jones take lead on Day 2

Andy McKee and Richard Jones take a 4 point lead after two more races at the Subaru Flying Fifteen World Championship in Dun Laoghaire, Ireland.

With three races completed, and the discard yet to kick-in, McKee and Jones have 13 points and a four point lead from second placed Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado.

In third place are Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg on 20 points.

Overnight leaders Graham Vials and Chris Turner started day two with another race win, but were then set back with a 19th in the second race of the day (R3) and finished the day in fourth overall.

Batchelor and Rigg won that final race to leap over Vials and Turner.

Vials and Turner’s 19th was due to a penalty, which requiered them to do penalty turns , from which they were unable to recover the lsot places.

Others to struggle were Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson, dropping from third to 15th after posting a 23 and 27.

Mr consistancy were Charles Apthorp and Alan Green posting an 8 and 9 to go with their fourth from Friday and sit in sixth overall, and one of only two teams still with single figure finishes.

Also improving were Dave Gorman and Chris Doorly, who 36th after the first day posted a 4 and 11 to move to 13th and best placed Irish pair.

Subaru Flying Fifteen World Championship – Leaders after Race 3 (76 entries)

1st GBR 4005 Andy McKee and Richard Jones 5 5 3 – – 13 pts

2nd GBR 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado 2 13 2 – – 17 pts

3rd GBR 4070 Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg 10 9 1 – – 20 pts

4th GBR 4071 Graham Vials and Chris Turner 1 1 19 – – 21 pts

5th GBR 4021 Steve Goacher and Tim Harper 11 3 7 – – 21 pts

6th GBR 3957 Charles Apthorp and Alan Green 4 8 9 – – 21 pts

7th GBR 4055 Ian Cadwallader and Dave Sweet 7 7 16 – – 30 pts

8th GBR 4030 Greg Wells and Andrew Jameson 17 10 6 – – 33 pts

9th GBR 4060 Ian Pinnell and Jez White 18 6 10 – – 34 pts

10th GBR 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett 12 20 4 – – 36 pts

11th GBR 4065 David McKee and Mal Hartland 15 12 12 – – 39 pts

12th GBR 4052 David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell 19 2 23 – – 44 pts

13th IRL 3920 David Gorman and Chris Doorly 36 4 11 – – 51 pts

14th IRL 3864 Ian Mathews and Keith Poole 8 18 26 – – 52 pts

15th GBR 4059 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson 3 23 27 – – 53 pts

16th AUS 4063 Mike Hart and Dean McAullay 6 39 8 – – 53 pts

17th NZL 3774 Hayden Percy and Scott Pedersen 30 25 13 – – 68 pts

18th AUS 3989 John Wilson and Matthew Summers 40 14 20 – – 74 pts

19th IRL 3756 Hammy Baker and Peter Chamberlain 35 15 24 – – 74 pts

20th IRL 3974 Andy Martin and Rory Martin 28 11 37 – – 76 pts

Full results available here