RS800 National Championship – Testing conditions for Day 1

This year’s Volvo Noble Marine RS800 20th Anniversary National Championship supported by Hyde Sails is taking place at Eastbourne Sovereign SC.

Consistency was tricky to come by in the testing conditions, but Chris Catt and Chris Martin did the best job picking up a very impressive 1,2,8 to take the early lead.

They are not alone as they are tied on 11 points with Rory Hunter and Stephanie Orton (2,6,3) and Rob Gullan and Calum Healey (3,3,5).

In discussing the day after Chris Martin highlighted that they never seemed to go the fastest but they had a good knack of sailing the shortest distance.

RS800 20th Anniversary National Championship – DAy 1 after 3 races

1st 1157 Chris Catt and Chris Martin 1 2 8 – – 11 pts

2nd 961 Rory Hunter and Stephanie Orton 2 6 3 – – 11 pts

3rd 1124 Rob Gullan and Calum Healey 3 3 5 – – 11 pts

4th 1215 Steve Wilson and Harvey Hillary 9 5 4 – – 18 pts

5th 1220 Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen 17 4 2 – – 23 pts

6th 1222 Paul Jenkins and Peter Jenkins 7 7 14 – – 28 pts

7th 1219 Peter Barton and Chris Feibusch 20 11 1 – – 32 pts

8th 1234 Frances Partington and Tom Partington 10 12 10 – – 32 pts

9th 1008 Ben Palmer and Amy Seabright 28 1 6 – – 35 pts

10th 1225 Stephen Cockerill and Dan Henderson 4 14 20 – – 38 pts

11th 1228 Andy Jeffries and Allyson Jeffries 14 9 18 – – 41 pts

12th 1204 Martin Orton and Alex Orton 12 20 11 – – 43 pts

13th 1166 Ralph Singleton and Sophie Singleton 13 13 21 – – 47 pts

14th 1231 Hugh Shone and Hannah Tattersall 16 17 15 – – 48 pts

15th 1163 Tim Dickinson and Fin Dickinson 21 19 12 – – 52 pts

16th 1131 Ed Chapman and Sarah Martin 8 23 22 – – 53 pts

17th 1224 Fred Lord and Louise Gale 18 29 9 – – 56 pts

18th 1189 James Date and James Green 11 22 25 – – 58 pts

19th 1171 James Penty and Eddie Grayson 5 10 UFD – – 60 pts

20th 1188 Daniel Goodman and Debbie Clark 15 24 23 – – 62 pts

21st 1146 Tristan Jaques and Mark Heather 6 UFD 13 – – 64 pts

22nd 1007 Paddy Gamble and Fiona Collins 19 18 29 – – 66 pts

23rd 1239 Michiel Geerling and Hilde Geerling UFD 15 7 – – 67 pts

24th 1232 Cameron Moss and Darrol Moss 26 16 26 – – 68 pts

25th 982 Neal Gibson and Keith Macey 23 21 27 – – 71 pts

26th 1198 Alex Benfield and Nick Ireland 29 27 16 – – 72 pts

27th 925 Simon Jenkins and James Neil Arnott 27 30 17 – – 74 pts

28th 1126 George Smith and Alice Crick 22 26 28 – – 76 pts

29th 1238 Ciaran Hurney and Mel Kwan 30 28 24 – – 82 pts

30th 1043 Christopher Dodd and Bryony Meakins UFD 8 30 – – 83 pts

31st 1218 George Richards and Greg Brown UFD 25 19 – – 89 pts

32nd 1200 Richard Smith and Ellie Smith 32 31 31 – – 94 pts

33rd 913 Adrian Howe and Fenella Williams 31 32 32 – – 95 pts

34th 1102 Roger Plail and Chris Plail 34 33 33 – – 100 pts

35th 1057 Mark Oakey and Emily Robertson 24 REF DNC – – 114 pts

36th 1144 Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore 25 REF DNC – – 115 pts

37th 919 Joe Gallivan and Jake Stow 33 REF DNC – – 123 pts