J/70 World Championships – Final day goes to a double-header

In the J/70 World Championship Open Class, Britain’s Paul Ward sailing ‘Eat,Sleep,J,Repeat’ retains the lead having scored a 6-8-30 Thursday.

However, Pichu Torcida (ESP) racing Noticia, has shortened their odds on winning the worlds posting an 11-9-11, finishing the day just four points off the lead.

Realistically these two teams will battle for the Open World Championship in a double-header of racing. Still in with a chance of winning the title are Alberto Rossi (ITA) Enfant Terrible, Joel Ronning (USA) Catapult, and Claudia Rossi (ITA).



In the Corinthian Class, Doug Struth (GBR) racing DSP has regained the lead but only just.

Denis Cherevatenko (RUS) racing Joyfull had a great day on the water and move up to second just 4 points off the lead.

Wednesday’s leader King & Wilson Soak Racing (IRL) drop to third after three mid-fleet finishes.

There were race wins Thursday for Reg Lord (AUS) racing Juno, Enfant Terrible, and Luis Bugallo (ESP) Mar Naturna.

Racing at the Darwin Escapes 2019 J/70 World Championship will conclude Friday 6 September with two races schedule.

J/70 World Championship – Leaders after 3 more races, total 12 (77 entries)

1st GBR 1451 Eat Sleep J Repeat – Paul Ward 6 8 30 – – 79 pts

2nd ESP 961 Noticia – Jose Maria Torcida 11 9 11 – – 83 pts

3rd ITA 1256 Enfant Terrible – Alberto Rossi 30 1 7 – – 94 pts

4th USA 180 Catapult – Joel Ronning 33 11 9 – – 102 pts

5th ITA 853 Petite Terrible – Claudia Rossi 21 4 8 – – 116 pts

6th MON 1186 Junda-Banca – Ludovico Fassitelli 3 3 45 – – 129 pts

7th ARG 1396 El Ramon – Guillermo Parada 10 15 2 – – 133 pts

8th RUS 1405 Maria – Andrey Malygin 17 14 16 – – 134 pts

9th ITA 949 Calvi Network – Carlo Alberini 9 5 5 – – 137 pts

10th RUS 1403 ArttubeRus1 – Valeriya kovalenko 4 12 4 – – 140 pts

11th USA 25 Rascal – Henry Brauer 16 44 31 – – 147 pts

12th RUS 269 Akhmat – Alexander Bozhko 13 2 3 – – 155 pts

13th BRA 1174 To Nessa – Renato Faria 5 30 32 – – 161 pts

14th USA 833 Relative Obscurity – Peter Duncan 14 13 47 – – 162 pts

15th USA 18 Warcanoe – Michael Goldfarb 7 34 62 – – 163 pts

16th AUS 7071 Juno – Reg Lord 1 DSQ 29 – – 180 pts

17th GBR 1248 DSP (Corinthian) – Doug Struth 8 19 44 – – 191 pts

The Darwin Escapes 2019 J/70 World Championships, is hosted by the Royal Torbay Yacht Club.