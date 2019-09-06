Flying Fifteen Worlds – Vials and Turner take first race

After the first race of the Subaru Flying Fifteen 2019 World Championship, Graham Vials and Chris Turner top the leaderboard.

In second are Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado and in third place Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson.

The championship is taking place at the National Yacht Club in Ireland.

Subaru Flying Fifteen World Championship – Leaders after Race 1 (76 entries)

1st GBR 4071 Graham Vials and Chris Turner – – 1 pts

2nd GBR 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado – – 2 pts

3rd GBR 4059 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson – – 3 pts

4th GBR 3957 Charles Apthorp and Alan Green – – 4 pts

5th GBR 4005 Andy McKee and Richard Jones – – 5 pts

6th AUS 4063 Mike Hart and Dean McAullay – – 6 pts

7th GBR 4055 Ian Cadwallader and Dave Sweet – – 7 pts

8th IRL 3864 Ian Mathews and Keith Poole – – 8 pts

9th HKG 3954 Barry Hayes and Helen Selden – – 9 pts

10th GBR 4070 Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg – – 10 pts

11th GBR 4021 Steve Goacher and Tim Harper – – 11 pts

12th GBR 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett – – 12 pts

13th IRL 3912 Gavin Doyle and Dave Sweeney – – 13 pts

14th IRL 3896 Lee Statham and Andrew Paul – – 14 pts

15th GBR 4065 David McKee and Mal Hartland – – 15 pts

16th GBR 4044 Simon Patterson and Simon Thompson – – 16 pts

17th GBR 4030 Greg Wells and Andrew Jameson – – 17 pts

18th GBR 4060 Ian Pinnell and Jez White – – 18 pts

19th GBR 4052 David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell – – 19 pts

20th AUS 3972 Ashley Smith and Charlie Apthorpe – – 20 pts

21st GBR 3875 Brett Dingwall and Tim Scarifbrick – – 21 pts

22nd IRL 3688 Ben Mulligan and Cormac Bradley – – 22 pts

23rd AUS 3855 Peter Rooke and Paul Dunbar – – 23 pts

24th GBR 3902 Richard Hope and Mike Stenson – – 24 pts

25th RSA 4009 Campbell Alexander and Dave Herridge – – 25 pts

Full results available here