Flying Fifteen Worlds – Vials and Turner take first race

After the first race of the Subaru Flying Fifteen 2019 World Championship, Graham Vials and Chris Turner top the leaderboard.
In second are Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado and in third place Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson.
The championship is taking place at the National Yacht Club in Ireland.
Subaru Flying Fifteen World Championship – Leaders after Race 1 (76 entries)
1st GBR 4071 Graham Vials and Chris Turner – – 1 pts
2nd GBR 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado – – 2 pts
3rd GBR 4059 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson – – 3 pts
4th GBR 3957 Charles Apthorp and Alan Green – – 4 pts
5th GBR 4005 Andy McKee and Richard Jones – – 5 pts
6th AUS 4063 Mike Hart and Dean McAullay – – 6 pts
7th GBR 4055 Ian Cadwallader and Dave Sweet – – 7 pts
8th IRL 3864 Ian Mathews and Keith Poole – – 8 pts
9th HKG 3954 Barry Hayes and Helen Selden – – 9 pts
10th GBR 4070 Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg – – 10 pts
11th GBR 4021 Steve Goacher and Tim Harper – – 11 pts
12th GBR 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett – – 12 pts
13th IRL 3912 Gavin Doyle and Dave Sweeney – – 13 pts
14th IRL 3896 Lee Statham and Andrew Paul – – 14 pts
15th GBR 4065 David McKee and Mal Hartland – – 15 pts
16th GBR 4044 Simon Patterson and Simon Thompson – – 16 pts
17th GBR 4030 Greg Wells and Andrew Jameson – – 17 pts
18th GBR 4060 Ian Pinnell and Jez White – – 18 pts
19th GBR 4052 David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell – – 19 pts
20th AUS 3972 Ashley Smith and Charlie Apthorpe – – 20 pts
21st GBR 3875 Brett Dingwall and Tim Scarifbrick – – 21 pts
22nd IRL 3688 Ben Mulligan and Cormac Bradley – – 22 pts
23rd AUS 3855 Peter Rooke and Paul Dunbar – – 23 pts
24th GBR 3902 Richard Hope and Mike Stenson – – 24 pts
25th RSA 4009 Campbell Alexander and Dave Herridge – – 25 pts