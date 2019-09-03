Classic Boat Revival at Bosham SC this weekend

The 9th Classic Boat Revival at Bosham SC in Chichester Harbour is to be held over the coming weekend, 7-8 September.

Those of you looking at the long range weather forecast can get off the fence, as it looks like we will have a decent mix of breeze over the weekend.

For Friday evening, you can book a yummy street food supper via link on club website supplied by THE PASS CAFE of Chichester, and we’ll also have live rugby with England vs Italy on the big screen Friday with KO at 19:45.

Miranda Powley and a team of members will be serving breakfast on both Saturday and Sunday mornings. No need to book, just rock up and enjoy.

Then on Saturday evening, after a great day sailing, you can enjoy a club supper and chill out to the SJQ Simply Jazz Quartet.

The first race Earliest Warning signal is 11:55 Saturday.

