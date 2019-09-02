J/70 World Championships – Catapult into the lead on Day 1

Joel Ronning of the USA, on Catapult, leads the Open Class on the first day of the Darwin Escapes J/70 World Championship after three races.

Second is Claudia Rossi (ITA) racing Petite Terrible, which recovered from a 28th place in Race 1 to post two podium finishes, and in third is Andrey Malygin (RUS) racing Maria.



In the Corinthian Class Patrick Liardet (GBR) racing Cosmic leads by just one point from Doug Struth (GBR) racing DSP.

Wilson and King (IRL) racing Soak Racing completes a trio of British boats leading the championship for the Corinthian title.

There were race wins Monday for Pichu Torcida (ESP) racing Noticia, Reg Lord (AUS) racing Juno, and Nelson Mettraux (SUI) racing CER Aprotec – Ville de Genève.

The Darwin Escapes 2019 J/70 World Championships, hosted by the Royal Torbay Yacht Club, continues Tuesday with three more races scheduled.

J/70 World Championship – Leaders after 3 races (77 entries)

1st USA 180 Catapult – Joel Ronning 8 7 6 – – 21 pts

2nd ITA 853 Petite Terrible – Claudia Rossi 28 2 3 – – 33 pts

3rd RUS 1405 Maria – Andrey Malygin 13 10 20 – – 43 pts

4th ESP 961 Noticia – Jose Maria Torcida 1 26 22 – – 49 pts

5th MON 1186 Junda-Banca del Sempione – Ludovico Fassitelli 33 9 8 – – 50 pts

6th USA 169 Empeiria – John Heaton 18 6 30 – – 54 pts

7th GBR 741 Cosmic (Corinthian) – Patrick Liardet 7 33 15 – – 55 pts

8th GBR 1248 DSP (Corinthian) – Doug Struth 5 4 47 – – 56 pts

9th IRL 1123 Soak Racing (Corinthian) – Marshall King 38 15 5 – – 58 pts

10th BRA 1174 To Nessa – Renato Faria 27 5 26 – – 58 pts

11th BRA 1267 Highlanders – Marcos Soares 16 41 4 – – 61 pts

12th GBR 263 Rascal Racing (Corinthian) – David Atkinson 17 24 21 – – 62 pts

13th CYP 1401 Amaiz Sailing Team – Sergei Dobrovolskii 11 40 12 – – 63 pts

14th ITA 1256 Enfant Terrible – Alberto Rossi 42 3 19 – – 64 pts

15th GBR 1451 Eat Sleep J Repeat – Paul Ward 24 11 31 – – 66 pts

16th GBR 933 Darcey – Clive Bush 6 38 23 – – 67 pts

17th RUS 269 Akhmat – Alexander Bozhko 23 36 11 – – 70 pts

18th RUS 1217 Joyfull (Corinthian) – Denis Cherevatenko 9 54 9 – – 72 pts

19th ARG 1396 El Ramon – Guillermo Parada 15 25 34 – – 74 pts

20th CAY 1310 Powerplay – Peter Cunningham 26 37 13 – – 76 pts

Full results available here