International 14 Wind Whisper Series at Royal Cornwall YC

The Royal Cornwall Yacht Club hosted the International Fourteen POW Cup and 2019 UK National Championships.

Following the POW Cup race on Wednesday, the class National Championship won by Andy and Tom Partington, racing continued to complete the Wind Whisper Series for the overall championship week.

This was won by Neal Jones and Ed FitzGerald, who won four of the seven races, finishing with nine points and a three point advantage from Daniel Holman and Alex Knight, who were winners of the other three races.

In third place were Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas with 19 points, fourth Andy FitzGerald and Rich Dobson on 32 points, and fifth Julian Pearson and Richard Sheridan tied on 39 points with Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett.

International Fourteen Wind Whisper Series 2019 – Final overall

1st 1553 Neal Jones and Ed FitzGerald Itchenor SC – – 9 pts

2nd 1556 Daniel Holman and Alex Knight Netley SC – – 12 pts

3rd 1558 Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas WPNSA – – 19 pts

4th 1566 Andy FitzGerald and Rich Dobson Itchenor SC – – 32 pts

5th 1548 Julian Pearson and Richard Sheridan Netley SC – – 39 pts

6th 1544 Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett Itchenor SC – – 39 pts

7th 1557 Katie Nurton and Cameron Tweedle Royal Yacht Squadron – – 44 pts

8th 1561 Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait Itchenor SC – – 52 pts

9th 1523 Kimball Morrison and Jeremy Frowke Itchenor SC – – 53 pts

10th 2 Tobias Merkel and Jan-Martin Luhrs Flensborg YC – – 65 pts

11th 1529 Robin Pascal and Martin Pascal Itchenor SC – – 66 pts

12th 1517 George Yeoman and Jack Yeoman Itchenor SC – – 81 pts

13th 1534 Julian Antier and Boris Fritsch CSL Ufolep / CNBPP – – 82 pts

14th 1554 Pete Crockford and Tom Stacpole Retronguet SC – – 84 pts

15th 1527 Phil McDanell and Luke Broughton Itchenor SC – – 90 pts

16th 1530 Martin Jones and Charlie Elliott Itchenor SC – – 99 pts

17th 1488 Dominic van Essen and Simona Saccani Itchenor SC – – 103 pts

18th 1531 Andy Penman and Chris Watson Itchenor SC – – 104 pts

19th 1503 Tristan Walker-Hutt and Tom Clayton Marconi SC – – 106 pts

20th 1568 Liam Stacpole and Wayne Barnicoat Restronguet SC – – 107 pts

21st 1565 Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary Itchenor SC – – 119 pts

22nd 1500 Jack Elsby-Hartman and Hugo Helene Royal Cornwall YC – – 119 pts

23rd 1599 Andy Partington and Tom Partington Hayling Island SC – – 123 pts

24th 1539 David Williams and Ian Lodder Itchenor SC – – 150 pts

25th 1562 Alasdair Cattenach and Paul Anderson Prestwick SC – – 156 pts

Full results available here

