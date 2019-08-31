Albacore Internationals – Title to Herbert and Fowler

Britain’s Neville Herbert and Mark Fowler are the new Albacore International Champions.

Herbert and Fowler (3,4) did enough in the two final races to take the championship by four points, ahead of Barney Harris and Ernest Ayukawa (1,3) of the USA, with Raines Koby and Stephanie Mah (UFD,6) of Canada finishing third overall.

The U-Flag penalty for Koby and Mah in the first race of the day was the key to the final result. With the leading pair sidelined, a third place finish for Herbert and Fowler was enough to give them the title.

In final race, won by Jeremy Rook and Holly Neatby GBR, a third place finish for Harris and Ayukawa gave them second overall ahead of Koby and Mah.

The event has been a spectacular success in this remote and delightful corner of Canada.

The visitors from the UK have been warmly welcomed and enjoyed the company of the many American and Canadian Albacore sailors who have become good friends over the many years of these biennial championships.

The next Internationals will be held in the UK at Pwllheli in Wales in two years time.

Albacore Internationals – Final Leaders after 13 races (47 entries)

1st GBR 6922 Neville Herbert and Mark Fowler – – 30 pts

2nd USA 8258 Barney Harris and Ernest Ayukawa – – 34 pts

3rd CAN 7919 Raines Koby and Stephanie Mah – – 37 pts

4th GBR 8235 Tom Lonsdale and Ross Lonsdale – – 61 pts

5th USA 6701 Chris Gorton and David Byron – – 93 pts

6th CAN 7363 Darren Monster and Andrew Rydholm – – 94 pts

7th CAN 8015 Guy Tipton and Matthew King – – 95 pts

8th CAN 8188 Michael Williamson and Michelle Adolph – – 96 pts

9th GBR 8128 Jeremy Rook and Holly Neatby – – 98 pts

10th CAN 8184 Paul Clifford and Mia Drake Brandt – – 110 pts

Full results available here