Fireball Worlds – Victory for Dobson and Wagstaff

Ian Dobson and Richard Wagstaff are the 2019 Fireball World Champions.

The British pair wrapped up the title with a 2, 1, on the final day at the Pointe Claire YC, in Montreal, Canada, to finish with a four point lead ahead Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne of Australia.

In third place were Ludovic Collin and Remy Thuillier of France.

Starting the final day just one point off the leaders, Macfarlane and Payne won the first race of the day, with Dobson and Wagstaff in second and Collin and Thuillier third.

With everything depending on the final race and the second discard, Dobson and Wagstaff added a fourth race win and were able to discard an earlier 5th place, reducing their final overall score to 15 points.

With Macfarlane and Payne finishing in seventh and having to discard that, their score remained at 19 points, placing them second overall.

Fireball – World Championship – Final leaders after 10 races (40 entries)

1st GBR 15161 Ian Dobson and Richard Wagstaff – – 15 pts

2nd AUS 15152 Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne – – 19 pts

3rd FRA 14917 Ludovic Collin and Remy Thuillier – – 29 pts

4th SUI 14799 Claude Mermod and Ruedi Moser – – 31 pts

5th GBR 15162 Isaac Marsh and Oliver Davenport – – 39 pts

6th CZE 15019 Martin Kubovy and Roman Rocek – – 41 pts

7th GBR 14941 Derian Scott and Andy Scott – – 59 pts

8th CZE 14981 Jan Jedlicka and Jiri Gemperle – – 62 pts

9th SUI 14859 Christina Haerdi and Cedric Landerer – – 78 pts

10th BEL 15140 Bart Meynendonckx and Francis De Roeck – – 78 pts

11th GBR 15157 Keith Walker and Nicholas Rees – – 84 pts

12th AUS 15113 Ben Schulz and Joel MacKensie – – 85 pts

13th CAN 15134 Joe Jospe and Tom Egli – – 87 pts

14th CAN 14911 Pierre Carpentier and Thomas Bird – – 92 pts

15th CAN 15043 Robert Levy and Jon Driver – – 103 pts

16th FRA 14959 Patrice Olivier and Jean-François Nouel – – 131 pts

17th CAN 14766 Debbie Kirkby and Greg Ferguson – – 132 pts

18th CAN 15098 Robert Thompson and Francis Westlake – – 142 pts

19th CAN 14768 Bill Strath and Dave Munro – – 151 pts

20th GBR 14964 David Mason and Chris Oglethorpe – – 153 pts

Full results here