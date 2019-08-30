Aarhus confirmed as Host City for The Ocean Race 2021-22

The Ocean Race will come to Aarhus, Denmark during the spring of 2022, following a popular ‘Fly-By’ of the city during the final leg of the 2017-18 edition of the Race.

The success of the Fly-By, where the fleet raced into the inner harbour of Aarhus port and around a turning mark in front of tens of thousands of fans, cemented the popularity of The Ocean Race in Denmark and made Aarhus a natural choice as the first ever Danish Host City for the next race.



Richard Brisius and Johan Salén, co-owners of The Ocean Race, see long-term opportunities for all stakeholders with the selection of Aarhus as a Host City.

For The Ocean Race, sustainability has long been a core value and has become an even bigger focus for the event looking forward.

In 2017-18, the Race helped to spark a global movement against plastic waste, and a comprehensive sustainability initiative aims to educate and inspire millions around the world to make positive changes.

“In the last edition of the Race, our groundbreaking and award-winning Sustainability Programme set new standards for how a sporting event can engage its fans and stakeholders in attacking the problem of plastic pollution and restoring ocean health,” said The Ocean Race’s Johan Salén.

Aarhus joins the Start Port of Alicante, Spain as confirmed Host Cities of The Ocean Race 2021-22, with more announcements expected in the coming weeks.