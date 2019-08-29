World Cup Series – Another big breeze day at Enoshima

The big breeze remains for the third day of competition at the first 2020 Hempel World Cup Series regatta.

With only the two RS:X fleets and the Finn fleet able to race in Wednesday’s 30 knot gusts, an additional race has been added to each fleets schedule to catch up on races lost over the previous two days.

In the Radial class Alison Young (4,12,1) used her favoured conditions to recover from 30th to 5th place overall. Hannah Snellgrove (10,4,17) also moved up, from 25th to 8th place overall.

Alison Young, “We had a bit more breeze today so we managed to get three races in which was nice. To be honest though I feel like I’m running on fumes and fairy dust so it’s quite hard work.”

Overall Radial leader is now Emma Plasschaert BEL with 26 points, second is Anne-Marie Rindom DEN with 28 points and third Manami Doi of Japan.

In the men’s Laser Pavlos Kontides CYP (1,5,2) has taken the lead ahead of Tonci Stianovic CRO.

Nick Thompson (21,7,25) slipped back to 7th overall, while Elliot Hanson (11,11,30) was the best of the Brits and is now 11th overall.

In the Nacra 17 event, Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface (6,1,6) lead after five races. GBR rivals John Gimson and Anna Burnet (3,6,DNF) are now in 6th place, eight points off the leaders.

Ben Saxton, “We had two good races today but the last was pretty wild. I think we sailed well in all three though. On the whole sailing well and that is great for us.”

Australia’s Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin trail Saxton and Boniface by two points in second place, tied on points with team rivals Nathan and Haylee Outteridge.

In the women’s RS:X, Emma Wilson (8,3,8) remains in fourth overall.

Yunxiu Lu (1,1,1) of China extended her lead to 11 points ahead of Charline Picon (2,7,11) with Katy Spchakov ISR (3,2,2) now in third place overall.

In the men’s RS:X the leader is Louis Giard (2,8,8) with a two point advantage from Pierre le Coq (7,5,7) both of France. In third place is Kun Bi (1,4,3) of China.

Britain’s Tom Squires had a good day with a 1, 4, 2, score to move to 6th overall, Kieran Holmes Martin also improving to 13th overall.

In the men’s 49er James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (11,BFD,1) continue their snakes-and-ladder ride with a black flag disqualification spoiling their day, but still improving to fourth place overall after six races.

Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf of Germany now lead the 49er, with Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki (2,4,14) POL in second and Federico and Arturo Alonso ESP third.

In the other (no GBR) events:

After five races in the women’s 49erFX, leaders are now Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz NED, two points ahead of Klara Wester and Rebecca Netzler SWE.

Leading the mens 470 are Mathew Belcher and William Ryan AUS. Leading the women are Nia Jerwood and Monique de Vries AUS after four races.

In the Finn event, Nicholas Heiner NED leads by six points from Tom Ramshaw CAN and Ioannis Mitakes GRE after five races.

The forecast is for further strong winds and two metre waves.