International 14 – Prince of Wales Cup Drama

Following a protest meeting, and the disqualification of first finishers Neal Jones and Ed FitzGerald, Andy and Tom Partington of Hayling Island SC were declared the winners of the 2019 Prince of Wales Cup race.
This promoted Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait of Itchenor SC to second place, and into third Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas of WPNSA.
International 14 – 2019 Prince of Wales Cup
1st 1559 Penguin Dance – Andy Partington and Tom Partington – Hayling Island SC
2nd 1561 Marilyn – Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait – Itchenor SC
3rd 1558 Nameless – Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas – WPNSA
4th 1544 Pamela – Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett – Itchenor SC
5th 1566 Dragon – Andy FitzGerald and Rich Dobson – Itchenor SC
6th 1523 Tartan Fraulein – Kimball Morrison and Jeremy Fowke – Itchenor SC
7th 1548 Beast 2 – Julian Pearson and Richard Sheridan – Netley SC
8th 1517 Poppet – George Yeoman and Jack Yeoman – Itchenor SC
9th 1527 Blue Fire – Phil McDanell and Luke Broughton – Itchenor SC
10th 2 Trinity – Tobias Merkel and Jan-Martin Luhrs – Flensborg YC
11th 1531 Eagle 2 – Andy Penman and Chris Watson – Itchenor SC
12th 1529 Flesh & Blood – Robin Pascal and Martin Pascal – Itchenor SC
13th 1554 Magic Roundabout – Pete Crockford and Tom Stacpole – Restronguet SC
14th 1557 Amazing Maisie – Katie Nurton and Cameron Tweedle – Royal Yacht Squadron
15th 1503 Fawkes – Tristan Walker-Hutt and Tom Clayton – Marconi SC
16th 1488 Elizabeth – Dominic van Essen and Simona Saccani – Itchenor SC
RET 1556 Helly the Pelly – Daniel Holman and Alex Knight – Netley SC
RET 1568 Nameless – Liam Stacpole and Wayne Barnicoat – Restronguet SC
RET 1500 Nameless – Jack Elsby-Hartman and Hugo Helene – Royal Cornwall YC
RET 1565 Zog – Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary – Itchenor SC
DSQ 1553 Scrumpet – Neal Jones and Ed FitzGerald – Itchenor SC
DNS 1534 Carbon Catapault – Julian Antier and Boris Fritsch – CSL Ufolep
DNS 1539 Fandango – David Williams and Ian Lodder – Itchenor SC
DNS 1530 Smash It – Martin Jones and Charlie Elliott – Itchenor SC
DNS 1562 Agnes – Alasdair Cattenach and Paul Anderson – Prestwick SC
