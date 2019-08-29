A-Class Worlds Day 5 – Heemskerk and Landenberger heading for titles

Mischa Heemskerk just has confirm his A-Class Open World title victory Friday after two races wins gave him a total of nine points after ten races completed.

Thursday Heemskerk won both races, finishing with Dave Shaw of New Zealand second in them both.

Manuel Calavia of Spain took third place in the first, and Tymoteusz Bendyk of Poland took third in the second.

These are also involved in the final podium places, Calavia is second overall with 29 points, and Shaw third with 33 points. Only perhaps Bendyk can spoil their podium party.

Best place British competitor in the Open (foiler) championship is Tom Phipps in 16th with 116 points.

In the Classic Championship Andrew Landenberger of Australia won both Thursday’s races and has 12 points after ten races.

He leads from Scott Anderson of Australia with 19 points and Alberto Farnesi of Sweden with 27 points. Farnesi is tied on points with Andy Landenberger of Australia.

In fifth place is the first British competitior, Hugh Macgregor, with 41 points.

A-Class – World Championship – R9 & 10 – Day 5 Leading Foilers after 10 races (64 entries)

1st NED 7 Mischa Heemskerk 1 1 – – 9 pts

2nd ESP 11 Manuel Calavia 3 7 – – 29 pts

3rd NZL 270 Dave Shaw 2 2 – – 33 pts

4th POL 15 Tymoteusz Bendyk 7 3 – – 38 pts

5th POL 41 Jakub Surowiec 6 5 – – 44 pts

6th USA 311 Bruce Mahoney 10 9 – – 57 pts

7th POL 17 Maciej Zarnowski 4 8 – – 68 pts

8th AUS 1035 James Wierzbowski -16 13 – – 77 pts

9th FRA 207 Benoit Marie 9 15 – – 84 pts

10th POL 1 Jacek Noetzel 13 12 – – 87 pts

11th FRA 2 Emmanuel Dodé 17 4 – – 88 pts

12th ESP 19 Juan Luis Paez 5 10 – – 94 pts

13th NZL 555 Phil Robertson RET 6 – – 100 pts

14th SUI 87 Nils Palmieri 15 11 – – 106 pts

15th SUI 1 Sandro Caviezel -20 20 – – 111 pts

16th GBR 22 Tom Phipps 12 19 – – 116 pts

17th NED 207 Thijs Visser Visser 8 14 – – 122 pts

18th ITA 3 Paolo Penco 19 -34 – – 126 pts

19th NED 28 Pieterjan Dwarshuis 14 17 – – 127 pts

20th NED 95 Roeland Wentholt 21 21 – – 153 pts

A-Class – World Championship – R9 & 10 – Day 5 Leading Classic after 10 races (28 entries)

1st AUS 308 Andrew Landenberger 1 1 – – 12 pts

2nd AUS 31 Scott Anderson 2 2 – – 19 pts

3rd SWE 59 Alberto Farnesi 3 6 – – 27 pts

4th AUS 300 Andy Landenberger DNF 3 – – 27 pts

5th GBR 18 Hugh Macgregor 6 RET – – 41 pts

6th ESP 7 Michael Todd 5 5 – – 46 pts

7th ESP 5 Enrique Cornejo 4 4 – – 48 pts

8th SUI 56 Bruno Biedermann 7 RET – – 53 pts

9th AUS 9 John Dowling 10 9 – – 72 pts

10th ESP 29 Francisco Javier 11 10 – – 81 pts

11th AUS 27 William Michie 8 8 – – 84 pts

12th GBR 72 Owen Cox 12 7 – – 85 pts

13th FRA 483 Antoine Riet 9 RET – – 85 pts

14th AUS 992 Mark Capel 13 11 – – 91 pts

15th SUI 310 Valente Jacques DNC DNC – – 108 pts

Full results available here