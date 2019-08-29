A-Class Worlds Day 5 – Heemskerk and Landenberger heading for titles

Mischa Heemskerk just has confirm his A-Class Open World title victory Friday after two races wins gave him a total of nine points after ten races completed.
Thursday Heemskerk won both races, finishing with Dave Shaw of New Zealand second in them both.
Manuel Calavia of Spain took third place in the first, and Tymoteusz Bendyk of Poland took third in the second.
These are also involved in the final podium places, Calavia is second overall with 29 points, and Shaw third with 33 points. Only perhaps Bendyk can spoil their podium party.
Best place British competitor in the Open (foiler) championship is Tom Phipps in 16th with 116 points.
In the Classic Championship Andrew Landenberger of Australia won both Thursday’s races and has 12 points after ten races.
He leads from Scott Anderson of Australia with 19 points and Alberto Farnesi of Sweden with 27 points. Farnesi is tied on points with Andy Landenberger of Australia.
In fifth place is the first British competitior, Hugh Macgregor, with 41 points.
A-Class – World Championship – R9 & 10 – Day 5 Leading Foilers after 10 races (64 entries)
1st NED 7 Mischa Heemskerk 1 1 – – 9 pts
2nd ESP 11 Manuel Calavia 3 7 – – 29 pts
3rd NZL 270 Dave Shaw 2 2 – – 33 pts
4th POL 15 Tymoteusz Bendyk 7 3 – – 38 pts
5th POL 41 Jakub Surowiec 6 5 – – 44 pts
6th USA 311 Bruce Mahoney 10 9 – – 57 pts
7th POL 17 Maciej Zarnowski 4 8 – – 68 pts
8th AUS 1035 James Wierzbowski -16 13 – – 77 pts
9th FRA 207 Benoit Marie 9 15 – – 84 pts
10th POL 1 Jacek Noetzel 13 12 – – 87 pts
11th FRA 2 Emmanuel Dodé 17 4 – – 88 pts
12th ESP 19 Juan Luis Paez 5 10 – – 94 pts
13th NZL 555 Phil Robertson RET 6 – – 100 pts
14th SUI 87 Nils Palmieri 15 11 – – 106 pts
15th SUI 1 Sandro Caviezel -20 20 – – 111 pts
16th GBR 22 Tom Phipps 12 19 – – 116 pts
17th NED 207 Thijs Visser Visser 8 14 – – 122 pts
18th ITA 3 Paolo Penco 19 -34 – – 126 pts
19th NED 28 Pieterjan Dwarshuis 14 17 – – 127 pts
20th NED 95 Roeland Wentholt 21 21 – – 153 pts
A-Class – World Championship – R9 & 10 – Day 5 Leading Classic after 10 races (28 entries)
1st AUS 308 Andrew Landenberger 1 1 – – 12 pts
2nd AUS 31 Scott Anderson 2 2 – – 19 pts
3rd SWE 59 Alberto Farnesi 3 6 – – 27 pts
4th AUS 300 Andy Landenberger DNF 3 – – 27 pts
5th GBR 18 Hugh Macgregor 6 RET – – 41 pts
6th ESP 7 Michael Todd 5 5 – – 46 pts
7th ESP 5 Enrique Cornejo 4 4 – – 48 pts
8th SUI 56 Bruno Biedermann 7 RET – – 53 pts
9th AUS 9 John Dowling 10 9 – – 72 pts
10th ESP 29 Francisco Javier 11 10 – – 81 pts
11th AUS 27 William Michie 8 8 – – 84 pts
12th GBR 72 Owen Cox 12 7 – – 85 pts
13th FRA 483 Antoine Riet 9 RET – – 85 pts
14th AUS 992 Mark Capel 13 11 – – 91 pts
15th SUI 310 Valente Jacques DNC DNC – – 108 pts