World Cup Enoshima – Thunder and Lightning on day 2

Heavy rain and strong wind greeted sailors and officials arriving early on Wednesday for the second day of Hempel World Cup Series Enoshima.

Thunder and lightening was forecast with the breeze was expected to be between 20-30 knots across Sagami Bay with a 2.5m sea state.

Some racing was completed for the Finn and the two RS:X classes.

In the Finn, Joan Cardona of Spain won the only race (R2) and now tops the leaderboard.

Holland’s Nicholas Heiner was second and retains his second place overall, third was Ioannis Mitakes of Greece, and he takes third place overall.

In the women’s RS:X, Emma Wilson (6,2) moves to fourth overall.

The new event leader is Yunxiu Lu (1,5) of China with Charline Picon (2,3) of France second as Peina Chen (4,10) of China drops to third overall.

Emma Wilson, “The weather was crazy. When the squalls came in it was torrential rain and 30 knots so it was about surviving and trying to find the marks.”

“Then the wind would drop and became a bit more for normal racing. It was also super wavey and choppy, but the racing was good and I got a sixth in race one and second in race two so I’m pretty happy and had lots of fun.”

In the men’s RS:X the new leader is Louis Giard (1,2,1) with Pierre le Coq (5,3,5) second, both of France.

In third place is Kun Bi of China, also enjoying the stronger conditions with a 3, 1, 2, scoreline.

The conditions were more also more to the liking of Britain’s Tom Squires, who moves to 11th overall with a 2, 12, 4, for the day. Kieran Holmes Martin (15,19,18) drops to 16th overall.

Tom Squires, “We had some really big gusts come through in the middle of our races which made it really challenging. I fell off on pretty much every leg. I had an average day in this breeze, it should have been better.”

Full results available here

