RS Tera Nationals – New Champions are Davis and Rayner

The new RS Tera 2019 National Champions are, Alice Davis in the Pro fleet and Matthew Rayner in the Sport fleet.

The event hosted by Brightlingsea Sailing Club attracted Over 130 sailors, racing in three fleets.

Winner of the Regatta fleet was Lawson Nunn of Brightlingsea SC.

RS Tera National Championship – Pro Main Fleet (40 entries)

1st 798 Alice Davis Great Moor SC – – 11 pts

2nd 2111 Beth Miller Yorkshire Dales SC – – 31 pts

3rd 2897 Blake Tudor Brightlingsea SC – – 38 pts

4th 282 Felix Stewart Windermere School – – 43 pts

5th 2386 Teddy Dunn Isle of Man YC – – 46 pts

6th 2602 Oliver Rayner Yorkshire Dales SC – – 50 pts

7th 2743 Joseph Blaker Benfleet YC – – 68 pts

8th 3444 Peter Cope Isle of Man YC – – 80 pts

9th 3159 William Bailey Yorkshire Dales SC – – 83 pts

10th 719 Theodore Spencer Brightlingsea SC – – 84 pts

RS Tera National Championship – Sport Main Fleet (73 entries)

1st Sport 2603 Matthew Rayner Yorkshire Dales SC – – 32 pts

2nd Sport 3091 Toby Smith Royal Hospital School – – 35 pts

3rd Sport 2086 Nathan Russell RHYC – – 42 pts

4th Sport 2156 Jac Bailey Port Dinorwic SC – – 47 pts

5th Sport 3625 Charlotte Allen Royal Hospital School – – 55 pts

6th Sport 3222 Zak SandersonDavies Windermere School – – 64 pts

7th Sport 2392 Oliver Stratton-Brown Frensham Pond SC – – 65 pts

8th Sport 3624 Thomas Davey Royal Hospital School – – 65 pts

9th Sport 3575 Freddie Sunderland OMSC – – 71 pts

10th Sport 3087 Harry Courts Burnham SC – – 77 pts

RS Tera National Championship – Regatta Fleet (24 entries)

1st 1889 Lawson Nunn Brightlingsea SC – – 23 pts

2nd 2893 Louis Hiscocks CCSW/WPNSA – – 23 pts

3rd 3201 Samuel Leather Gurnard SC – – 27 pts

4th 3052 Luke Rowlands Rutland SC – – 37 pts

5th 3579 William Sears-Mussard Christchurch SC – – 39 pts

6th 2644 Theo Smith Rutland SC – – 45 pts

7th 3229 Taylor Willows Gurnard SC – – 56 pts

8th 14 Willow Cross Brightlingsea SC – – 56 pts

9th 1638 Annabel Caldecott Rutland SC – – 56 pts

10th 2160 John Gillies Thorpe Bay YC – – 60 pts

Full results available here