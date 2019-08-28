RS Tera Nationals – New Champions are Davis and Rayner

The new RS Tera 2019 National Champions are, Alice Davis in the Pro fleet and Matthew Rayner in the Sport fleet.
The event hosted by Brightlingsea Sailing Club attracted Over 130 sailors, racing in three fleets.
Winner of the Regatta fleet was Lawson Nunn of Brightlingsea SC.
RS Tera National Championship – Pro Main Fleet (40 entries)
1st 798 Alice Davis Great Moor SC – – 11 pts
2nd 2111 Beth Miller Yorkshire Dales SC – – 31 pts
3rd 2897 Blake Tudor Brightlingsea SC – – 38 pts
4th 282 Felix Stewart Windermere School – – 43 pts
5th 2386 Teddy Dunn Isle of Man YC – – 46 pts
6th 2602 Oliver Rayner Yorkshire Dales SC – – 50 pts
7th 2743 Joseph Blaker Benfleet YC – – 68 pts
8th 3444 Peter Cope Isle of Man YC – – 80 pts
9th 3159 William Bailey Yorkshire Dales SC – – 83 pts
10th 719 Theodore Spencer Brightlingsea SC – – 84 pts
RS Tera National Championship – Sport Main Fleet (73 entries)
1st Sport 2603 Matthew Rayner Yorkshire Dales SC – – 32 pts
2nd Sport 3091 Toby Smith Royal Hospital School – – 35 pts
3rd Sport 2086 Nathan Russell RHYC – – 42 pts
4th Sport 2156 Jac Bailey Port Dinorwic SC – – 47 pts
5th Sport 3625 Charlotte Allen Royal Hospital School – – 55 pts
6th Sport 3222 Zak SandersonDavies Windermere School – – 64 pts
7th Sport 2392 Oliver Stratton-Brown Frensham Pond SC – – 65 pts
8th Sport 3624 Thomas Davey Royal Hospital School – – 65 pts
9th Sport 3575 Freddie Sunderland OMSC – – 71 pts
10th Sport 3087 Harry Courts Burnham SC – – 77 pts
RS Tera National Championship – Regatta Fleet (24 entries)
1st 1889 Lawson Nunn Brightlingsea SC – – 23 pts
2nd 2893 Louis Hiscocks CCSW/WPNSA – – 23 pts
3rd 3201 Samuel Leather Gurnard SC – – 27 pts
4th 3052 Luke Rowlands Rutland SC – – 37 pts
5th 3579 William Sears-Mussard Christchurch SC – – 39 pts
6th 2644 Theo Smith Rutland SC – – 45 pts
7th 3229 Taylor Willows Gurnard SC – – 56 pts
8th 14 Willow Cross Brightlingsea SC – – 56 pts
9th 1638 Annabel Caldecott Rutland SC – – 56 pts
10th 2160 John Gillies Thorpe Bay YC – – 60 pts