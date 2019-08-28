The International 14 Prince of Wales Cup race was won by Neal Jones and Ed FitzGerald of Itchenor SC.

In second place were Andy Partington and Tom Partington of Hayling Island SC and third were Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait of Itchenor SC.

International 14 – 2019 Prince of Wales Cup

1st 1553 Scrumpet – Neal Jones and Ed FitzGerald – Itchenor SC

2nd 1559 Penguin Dance – Andy Partington and Tom Partington – Hayling Island SC

3rd 1561 Marilyn – Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait – Itchenor SC

4th 1558 Nameless – Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas – WPNSA

5th 1544 Pamela – Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett – Itchenor SC

6th 1566 Dragon – Andy FitzGerald and Rich Dobson – Itchenor SC

7th 1523 Tartan Fraulein – Kimball Morrison and Jeremy Fowke – Itchenor SC

8th 1548 Beast 2 – Julian Pearson and Richard Sheridan – Netley SC

9th 1517 Poppet – George Yeoman and Jack Yeoman – Itchenor SC

10th 1527 Blue Fire – Phil McDanell and Luke Broughton – Itchenor SC

11th 2 Trinity – Tobias Merkel and Jan-Martin Luhrs – Flensborg YC

12th 1531 Eagle 2 – Andy Penman and Chris Watson – Itchenor SC

13th 1529 Flesh & Blood – Robin Pascal and Martin Pascal – Itchenor SC

14th 1554 Magic Roundabout – Pete Crockford and Tom Stacpole – Restronguet SC

15th 1557 Amazing Maisie – Katie Nurton and Cameron Tweedle – Royal Yacht Squadron

16th 1503 Fawkes – Tristan Walker-Hutt and Tom Clayton – Marconi SC

17th 1488 Elizabeth – Dominic van Essen and Simona Saccani – Itchenor SC

RET 1556 Helly the Pelly – Daniel Holman and Alex Knight – Netley SC

RET 1568 Nameless – Liam Stacpole and Wayne Barnicoat – Restronguet SC

RET 1500 Nameless – Jack Elsby-Hartman and Hugo Helene – Royal Cornwall YC

RET 1565 Zog – Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary – Itchenor SC

DNS 1534 Carbon Catapault – Julian Antier and Boris Fritsch – CSL Ufolep

DNS 1539 Fandango – David Williams and Ian Lodder – Itchenor SC

DNS 1530 Smash It – Martin Jones and Charlie Elliott – Itchenor SC

DNS 1562 Agnes – Alasdair Cattenach and Paul Anderson – Prestwick SC

