International 14 Prince of Wales Cup Week

After the second day of racing for International 14 POW Week at the Royal Cornwall Yacht Club, just two races have been completed.

Leading the overall championship Wind Whisper Series are Neal Jones and Ed FitzGerald, winning the two races sailed so far.

In second place overall are Andy FitzGerald and Rich Dobson (4,3) with seven points, and in third place are Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait (2,6) with eight points, all from Itchenor SC.

Wednesday will see the running of the one-off class championship, the Prince of Wales Cup, first sailed for in 1927 at Cowes.

The race is sailed over a Triangle/Windward/Leeward course with a 150 minute target time.

International 14 – 2019 POW Week – Wind Whisper Series after 2 of 7 races

1st 1553 Neal Jones and Ed FitzGerald 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 1566 Andy FitzGerald and Rich Dobson 4 3 – – 7 pts

3rd 1561 Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait 2 6 – – 8 pts

4th 1556 Daniel Holman and Alex Knight 5 4 – – 9 pts

5th 1558 Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas 3 7 – – 10 pts

6th 1565 Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary 6 8 – – 14 pts

7th 1517 George Yeoman and Jack Yeoman 15 2 – – 17 pts

8th 1544 Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett 7 10 – – 17 pts

9th 1557 Katie Nurton and Cameron Tweedle 8 9 – – 17 pts

10th 1503 Tristan Walker-Hutt and Tom Clayton 17 5 – – 22 pts

11th 1568 Liam Stacpole and Wayne Barnicoat 9 14 – – 23 pts

12th 1548 Julian Pearson and Richard Sheridan 12 11 – – 23 pts

13th 1529 Robin Pascal and Martin Pascal 11 15 – – 26 pts

14th 1531 Andy Penman and Chris Watson 14 12 – – 26 pts

15th 1523 Kimball Morrison and Jeremy Frowke 13 16 – – 29 pts

16th 2 Tobias Merkel and Jan-Martin Luhrs 10 20 – – 30 pts

17th 1534 Julian Antier and Boris Fritsch 19 13 – – 32 pts

18th 1527 Phim McDanell and Luke Broughton 16 17 – – 33 pts

19th 1500 Jack Elsby-Hartman and Hugo Helene 18 18 – – 36 pts

20th 1554 Pete Crockford and Tom Stacpole 20 19 – – 39 pts

21st 1488 Dominic van Essen and Simona Saccani 21 21 – – 42 pts

22nd 1539 David Williams and Ian Lodder 22 22 – – 44 pts