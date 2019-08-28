Albacore Internationals – Day 3

Raines Koby and Stephanie Mah of Canada retain the lead of the Albacore Internationals at Shelburne Harbour Yacht Club, Nova Scotia.

Three more races completed saw Neville Herbert and Mark Fowler of Britain (4,1,1) move to within two points of the leaders, with Barney Harris and Ernest Ayukawa (3,3,2) of the USA in third overall.

Winners of the first race of the day (R7) were Farley Will and Celeste Karpow of the USA, finishing ahead of Chris Gorton and David Byron also of the USA.

Herbert and Fowler then got into gear and won the next two races.

Albacore Internationals – Leaders after 9 races (47 entries)

1st CAN 7919 Raines Koby and Stephanie Mah 2 -14 2 2 2 1 5 2 10 – – 26 pts

2nd GBR 6922 Neville Herbert and Mark Fowler -16 9 1 6 4 2 4 1 1 – – 28 pts

3rd USA 8258 Barney Harris and Ernest Ayukawa 10 1 7 -12 1 4 3 3 2 – – 31 pts

4th GBR 8235 Tom Lonsdale and Ross Lonsdale 1 10 8 8 3 11 -39 4 3 – – 48 pts

5th CAN 8015 Guy Tipton and Matthew King 5 11 4 4 -14 6 13 8 5 – – 56 pts

6th CAN 8188 Michael Williamson and Michelle Adolph 13 4 3 -25 7 15 12 7 11 – – 72 pts

7th GBR 8128 Jeremy Rook and Holly Neatby 8 5 12 9 -29 5 16 6 12 – – 73 pts

8th USA 6701 Chris Gorton and David Byron 14 -24 10 5 10 13 2 20 8 – – 82 pts

9th USA 8122 Farley Will and Celeste Karpow 6 15 13 14 13 -20 1 11 19 – – 92 pts

10th CAN 7363 Darren Monster and Andrew Rydholm 3 22 UFD 1 27 3 7 26 4 – – 93 pts

Full results available here

Image Pauline Rook