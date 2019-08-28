Albacore Internationals – Day 3

Raines Koby and Stephanie Mah of Canada retain the lead of the Albacore Internationals at Shelburne Harbour Yacht Club, Nova Scotia.
Three more races completed saw Neville Herbert and Mark Fowler of Britain (4,1,1) move to within two points of the leaders, with Barney Harris and Ernest Ayukawa (3,3,2) of the USA in third overall.
Winners of the first race of the day (R7) were Farley Will and Celeste Karpow of the USA, finishing ahead of Chris Gorton and David Byron also of the USA.
Herbert and Fowler then got into gear and won the next two races.
Albacore Internationals – Leaders after 9 races (47 entries)
1st CAN 7919 Raines Koby and Stephanie Mah 2 -14 2 2 2 1 5 2 10 – – 26 pts
2nd GBR 6922 Neville Herbert and Mark Fowler -16 9 1 6 4 2 4 1 1 – – 28 pts
3rd USA 8258 Barney Harris and Ernest Ayukawa 10 1 7 -12 1 4 3 3 2 – – 31 pts
4th GBR 8235 Tom Lonsdale and Ross Lonsdale 1 10 8 8 3 11 -39 4 3 – – 48 pts
5th CAN 8015 Guy Tipton and Matthew King 5 11 4 4 -14 6 13 8 5 – – 56 pts
6th CAN 8188 Michael Williamson and Michelle Adolph 13 4 3 -25 7 15 12 7 11 – – 72 pts
7th GBR 8128 Jeremy Rook and Holly Neatby 8 5 12 9 -29 5 16 6 12 – – 73 pts
8th USA 6701 Chris Gorton and David Byron 14 -24 10 5 10 13 2 20 8 – – 82 pts
9th USA 8122 Farley Will and Celeste Karpow 6 15 13 14 13 -20 1 11 19 – – 92 pts
10th CAN 7363 Darren Monster and Andrew Rydholm 3 22 UFD 1 27 3 7 26 4 – – 93 pts
Image Pauline Rook