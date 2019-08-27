World Cup – Day 1 kicks off in Enoshima

The 2020 Hempel World Cup Series kicks off with the first round in Enoshima, Japan, where 496 competitors from 46 nations are racing across the ten Olympic fleets.

Following hot on the heels of the final Olympic test event, there is still a lot at stake, not just in the new World Cup series, but in Tokyo 2020 country qualifcation and individual Olympic team places.

Not least for the British Sailing team members where some have wrapped-up their Olympic team place and are taking a break, while others continue to battle to catch the selectors eye.

There was some delay due to wind conditions in Enoshima:

In the critical (for Btits) Nacra 17 event, Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface have a 1,4, with GBR rivals John Gimson and Anna Burnet down the fleet with a 3, 8. Saxton and Boniface lead overall after two races from Nathan and Haylee Outteridge AUS.

In the men’s Laser Nick Thompson (12,2) finished the day in third place, comfortably ahead of his GBR team rivals. Overall leader is Tonci Stianovic CRO, with second Pavlos Kontides CYP.

Not a good day for the Brits in the women’s Radial, best placed is Georgina Povall (19,8) down in 11th. Hannah Snellgrove (39,14) is 25th, Alison Young (35,22) is 30th.

Overall Radial leader is Manami Doi of Japan with Emma Plasschaert BEL in second.

Tom Squires is under some pressure in the men’s RS:X, he is 20th after three races, with Kieran Holmes Martin (9,5,14) in seventh place. Leader is Angel Granda-Roque ESP, with second Mateo Sanz SUI and third Mengfan Gao CHN.

In the women’s RS:X, Emma Wilson (9,6,3) had a good start to place sixth overall. Leader is Peina Chen (1,9,2) of China, with Wai Yan Ngai HKG in second.

Josip Olujic CRO won the first race in the Finn class, ahead of Nicholas Heiner NED, and Joan Cardona ESP. No Brits competing.

James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (13,1,15) had an up-and-down day in the men’s 49er, finishing in seventh overall.

Overall 49er leaders are Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki (2,4,14) POL, tied on six points with Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf of Germany.

After two races in the women’s 49erFX, Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze BRA lead from Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low SGP. No GBR entry.

Also no GBR entry in either of the 470 events.

Leading the mens 470 are Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox NZL. Leading the women are Yuki Hayashi and Chika Nishidai JPN. Only one race completed.

