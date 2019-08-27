Albacore Internationals – Canadian pair take lead on Day 2

Canada’s Raines Koby and Stephanie Mah take the lead of the Albacore Internationals at Shelburne Harbour Yacht Club, Nova Scotia.

Day 2 saw three more races completed with Koby and Mah catching and overtaking overnight leaders Neville Herbert and Mark Fowler of Britain to post a 13 point lead after six races.

Barney Harris and Ernest Ayukawa of the USA won the second race of the day and are now in third overall just one point back.

Winners of the first race (R4) were Darren Monster and Andrew Rydholm ahead of Koby and Mah.

The second race went to Harris and Ayukawa again with Koby and Mah taking second, and in the final race Koby and Mah hit the front ahead of Herbert and Fowler.

Albacore Internationals – Leaders after 6 races (47 entries)

1st CAN 7919 Raines Koby and Stephanie Mah 2 -14 2 2 2 1 – – 9 pts

2nd GBR 6922 Neville Herbert and Mark Fowler -16 9 1 6 4 2 – – 22 pts

3rd USA 8258 Barney Harris and Ernest Ayukawa 10 1 7 -12 1 4 – – 23 pts

4th GBR 8235 Tom Lonsdale and Ross Lonsdale 1 10 8 8 3 -11 – – 30 pts

5th CAN 8015 Guy Tipton and Matthew King 5 11 4 4 -14 6 – – 30 pts

6th GBR 8128 Jeremy Rook and Holly Neatby 8 5 12 9 -29 5 – – 39 pts

7th CAn 8184 Paul Clifford and Mia Drake Brandt 4 18 6 3 -28 10 – – 41 pts

8th CAN 8188 Michael Williamson and Michelle Adolph 13 4 3 -25 7 15 – – 42 pts

9th USA 6701 Chris Gorton and David Byron 14 -24 10 5 10 13 – – 52 pts

10th CAN 8161 Allan Measor and Christine Short 11 3 15 15 11 18 – – 55 pts

11th CAN 7363 Darren Monster and Andrew Rydholm 3 22 (UFD) 1 27 3 – – 56.0 pts

Full results available here