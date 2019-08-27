420 National Championship – Time runs out

The time ran out and with no racing on the final day of the 420 Rooster UK National Championship the results from Monday were declared final.
The class rules clearly state that to win prizes, or hold titles the sailors must be full members of the class association and those who had not paid full membership were therefore removed from the prizes.
The skill and sailing ability shown by Martin Wrigley and Marcus Tressler was acknowledged by Class Sailing Secretary Karen Ferguson and they received a round of applause from the assembled sailors and supporters.
420 – Rooster UK National Championship – Final (47 entries)
1st 55517 GBR Martin Wrigley and Marcus Tressler – – 32 pts
2nd 56339 GBR Eleanor Keers and Faye Chatterton – – 55 pts
3rd 55494 USA Freddie Parkin and Jack Parkin – – 57 pts
4th 55854 GBR Millie Irish and Steve Irish – – 66 pts
5th 54483 GBR Haydn Sewell and William Heathcote – – 68 pts
6th 55942 GBR Sophie Edwards and Ellie Thomas – – 79 pts
7th 54487 GBR Dylan McPherson and Jack Lewis – – 84 pts
8th 55242 GBR Megan Ferguson and Nick Deveraux – – 90 pts
9th 52756 GBR Neil Marsden and Frazer Hemmings – – 91 pts
10th 56108 GBR Jamie Cook and Will Martin – – 107 pts
11th 54118 GBR Oliver Dowson McGill and Calum Cook – – 112 pts
12th 56467 GBR Ellie Driver and Rose Edmonds – – 122 pts
13th 4480 GBR Jess Lavery and Alex Hughes – – 123 pts
14th 55375 GBR Julia Staite and Bettine Harris – – 135 pts
15th 55871 GBR Ella Lance and Ollie Meadowcroft – – 138 pts
16th 54853 GBR Phoebe Hutchings and Emmy Walker – – 145 pts
17th 55169 GBR Hazel Jones and Martyn Jones – – 149 pts
18th 53332 GBR Callum Davidson-Guild and Johnny Thompson – – 160 pts
19th 53975 GBR Megan Farrer and Maya Brown – – 162 pts
20th 52566 GBR Kt. Byne and Richard Byne – – 165 pts