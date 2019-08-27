420 National Championship – Time runs out

The time ran out and with no racing on the final day of the 420 Rooster UK National Championship the results from Monday were declared final.

The class rules clearly state that to win prizes, or hold titles the sailors must be full members of the class association and those who had not paid full membership were therefore removed from the prizes.

The skill and sailing ability shown by Martin Wrigley and Marcus Tressler was acknowledged by Class Sailing Secretary Karen Ferguson and they received a round of applause from the assembled sailors and supporters.

420 – Rooster UK National Championship – Final (47 entries)

1st 55517 GBR Martin Wrigley and Marcus Tressler – – 32 pts

2nd 56339 GBR Eleanor Keers and Faye Chatterton – – 55 pts

3rd 55494 USA Freddie Parkin and Jack Parkin – – 57 pts

4th 55854 GBR Millie Irish and Steve Irish – – 66 pts

5th 54483 GBR Haydn Sewell and William Heathcote – – 68 pts

6th 55942 GBR Sophie Edwards and Ellie Thomas – – 79 pts

7th 54487 GBR Dylan McPherson and Jack Lewis – – 84 pts

8th 55242 GBR Megan Ferguson and Nick Deveraux – – 90 pts

9th 52756 GBR Neil Marsden and Frazer Hemmings – – 91 pts

10th 56108 GBR Jamie Cook and Will Martin – – 107 pts

11th 54118 GBR Oliver Dowson McGill and Calum Cook – – 112 pts

12th 56467 GBR Ellie Driver and Rose Edmonds – – 122 pts

13th 4480 GBR Jess Lavery and Alex Hughes – – 123 pts

14th 55375 GBR Julia Staite and Bettine Harris – – 135 pts

15th 55871 GBR Ella Lance and Ollie Meadowcroft – – 138 pts

16th 54853 GBR Phoebe Hutchings and Emmy Walker – – 145 pts

17th 55169 GBR Hazel Jones and Martyn Jones – – 149 pts

18th 53332 GBR Callum Davidson-Guild and Johnny Thompson – – 160 pts

19th 53975 GBR Megan Farrer and Maya Brown – – 162 pts

20th 52566 GBR Kt. Byne and Richard Byne – – 165 pts

