World Cup Series Enoshima – Who is racing and who is resting?

For some it will be their third consecutive event at Enoshima, but for the British Sailing Team who is skipping the event could be better indicator of the Olympic Sailing Team make-up.

Giles Scott (Finn) and Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell (49er) having confirmed their Olympic places, return to their other sailing commitments, the America’s Cup and SailGP respectively.

Also absent, after a job-well-done, are Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (49erFX) and new 470 World Champions and silver medal winners at the final Olympic test event, Hannah Mills and Eilidh Mcintyre.

Missing but still looking for answers are Luke Patience and Chris Grube (470).

While they almost certainly will get to go to Tokyo 2020 – no alternative crew has been entered in the World Cup event – they have failed to look the force they once were.

In the Nacra 17 the tit-for-tat battle to represent Britain continues.

Both top contenders – John Gimson and Anna Burnet, and Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface – are taking part, although this is likely to go to the Worlds in New Zealand in December, or even to the 2020 Worlds in Australia in February.

In the Laser, Elliot Hanson crashed in the final test event, but will be hoping to revive his Olympic chances with a repeat of his win here last year.

He will face a full squad of British rivals, with Nick Thompson, Lorenzo Chiavarini and Michael Beckett all sensing the selection is still up for grabs.

Likewise in the Radial event where Alison Young could be vulnerable if Georgina Povall or Hannah Snellgrove could pull off a podium place finish.

In the RS:X events the two selections for the final test event, Emma Wilson and Tom Squires, finished just off the podium and look to have the selection, but there are still challengers.

Particularly for the men’s place and this will likely go to the RS:X Worlds in Torbole, Italy, in late September.

The RYA Olympic Selection Committee normally announce their first selections to represent the British Sailing Team at the Olympic Games, in the September before the Games.

Racing for the World Cup Series Enoshima will start at 12:00 local time on Tuesday 27 August.

