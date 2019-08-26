Mermod and Moser lead Fireball Worlds

Light winds for the opening day of the Fireball World Championship at the Pointe Claire YC, Montreal, Canada, where Claude Mermod and Ruedi Moser of Switzerland lead.

Mermod and Moser are tied on 6 points with Britain’s Ian Dobson and Richard Wagstaff, both scoring a 5, 1.

In third place are Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne of Australia with 7 points.

Dobson and Wagstaff won the opening race ahead of the Czech pair Jan Jedlicka and Jiri Gemperle, with Martin Kubovy and Roman Rocek in third.

The second race went to Mermod and Moser with Derian Scott and Andy Scot of Britain second and Macfarlane and Payne taking third place.

Fireball – World Championship – leaders after 2 races (40 entries)

1st SUI 14799 Claude Mermod and Ruedi Moser 5 1 – – 6pts

2nd GBR 15161 Ian Dobson and Richard Wagstaff 1 5 – – 6 pts

3rd AUS 15152 Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne 4 3 – – 7 pts

4th FRA 14917 Ludovic Collin and Remy Thuillier 6 4 – – 10 pts

5th CZE 15019 Martin Kubovy and Roman Rocek 3 9 – – 12 pts

6th CZE 14981 Jan Jedlicka and Jiri Gemperle 2 12 – – 14 pts

7th GBR 15162 Isaac Marsh and Oliver Davenport 7 8 – – 15 pts

8th GBR 14941 Derian Scott and Andy Scott 16 2 – – 18 pts

9th CAN 14766 Debbie Kirkby and Greg Ferguson 13 6 – – 19 pts

10th BEL 15140 Bart Meynendonckx and Francis De Roeck 11 10 – – 21 pts

11th CAN 14911 Pierre Carpentier and Thomas Bird 15 7 – – 22 pts

12th CAN 15043 Robert Levy and Jon Driver 10 13 – – 23 pts

13th AUS 15113 Ben Schulz and Joel MacKensie 9 15 – – 24 pts

14th FRA 14959 Patrice Olivier and Jean-François Nouel 8 19 – – 27 pts

15th GBR 15157 Keith Walker and Nicholas Rees 14 14 – – 28 pts

16th SUI 14859 Christina Haerdi and Cedric Landerer 12 17 – – 29 pts

17th CAN 14768 Bill Strath and Dave Munro 23 11 – – 34 pts

Full results here

