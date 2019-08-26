Eat, Sleep, J, Repeat are J/70 UK National Champions

Paul Ward’s Eat, Sleep, J, Repeat is the 2019 J/70 UK National Champion.

King and Wilson’s Soak Racing is the Corinthian UK National Champion.

Michael Goldfarb’s Warcanoe from Seattle (USA) was the top team out of all the 35 international teams competing.

Calascione & Ripard’s Calypso (MLT) was third for the Open UK Championship, and second for the Corinthian entries. 2018 J/70 UK Champion, Doug Struth’s DSP, was third this year.

Racing at the Darwin Escapes 2019 J/70 World Championships, hosted by the Royal Torbay Yacht Club, will commence with a practice race on Sunday 1 September.

Five days of world championship racing will follow, with the 2019 J/70 World Champions crowned on Friday 6 September.