A-Class World Championships – Day 2

Another difficult day trying to some decent racing completed at the A-Class World Championship at WPNSA, Portland, UK.

Just one race again for the foiler class, with the race win going to Manuel Calavia of Spain, with Mischa Heemskerk of Holland taking second and Dave Shaw of New Zealand in third place.

No change to the leader, Tymoteusz Bendyk of Portugal picking up a seventh place finish, and he is now two points ahead of Australia’s James Wierzbowski who finished in sixth.

Switzerland’s Nils Palmieri drops a place after a 15 place finish, and is now in third and nine points off the leader.

Suffering today were, Juan Luis Paez of Spain with a 31, Aussie Paul Larsen with a 33, and Michal Korneszczuk of Poland with a 37.

In the Classic event, Scott Anderson of Australia won the first race (R2) ahead of Andy Landenberger of Australia.

The second race (R3) went to Alberto Farnesi of Sweden, with Andrew Landenberger of Australia second.

Overall Landenberger takes the lead with 11 points and is one point ahead of Britain’s Hugh Macgregor and Farnesi, who are tied on 12 points.

A-Class – World Championship – Day 2 Leading foilers (64 entries)

1st POL 15 Tymoteusz Bendyk 1 7 – – 8 pts

2nd AUS 1035 James Wierzbowski 4 6 – – 10 pts

3rd SUI 87 Nils Palmieri 2 15 – – 17 pts

4th POL 41 Jakub Surowiec 11 8 – – 19 pts

5th AUS 4 Steven Brewin 13 10 – – 23 pts

6th NZL 270 Dave Shaw 21 3 – – 24 pts

7th POL 1 Jacek Noetzel 9 18 – – 27 pts

8th ESP 11 Manuel Calavia 27 1 – – 28 pts

9th GER 6 Rainer Bohrer 8 25 – – 33 pts

10th NED 207 Thijs Visser Visser 10 23 – – 33 pts

11th ESP 19 Juan Luis Paez 3 31 – – 34 pts

12th GBR 22 Tom Phipps 12 22 – – 34 pts

13th SUI 1 Sandro Caviezel 16 19 – – 35 pts

14th NZL 555 Phil Robertson 25 11 – – 36 pts

15th ITA 3 Paolo Penco 22 14 – – 36 pts

16th AUS 51 Paul Larsen 5 33 – – 38 pts

17th FRA 207 Benoit Marie 34 5 – – 39 pts

18th USA 311 Bruce Mahoney 38 4 – – 42 pts

19th POL 111 Michal Korneszczuk 6 37 – – 43 pts

20th NED 95 Roeland Wentholt 17 26 – – 43 pts

A-Class – World Championship – Day 2 Leading Classic (28 entries)

1st AUS 300 Andy Landenberger 3 2 6 – – 11 pts

2nd GBR 18 Hugh Macgregor 1 7 4 – – 12 pts

3rd SWE 59 Alberto Farnesi 5 6 1 – – 12 pts

4th AUS 31 Scott Anderson 6 1 7 – – 14 pts

5th SUI 56 Bruno Biedermann 7 11 3 – – 21 pts

6th AUS 308 Andrew Landenberger 4 18 2 – – 24 pts

7th AUS 9 John Dowling 9 9 8 – – 26 pts

8th ESP 29 Francisco Javier 11 3 14 – – 28 pts

9th SUI 310 Valente Jacques 17 8 5 – – 30 pts

10th ESP 5 Enrique Cornejo 14 5 11 – – 30 pts

11th ESP 7 Michael Todd 2 14 15 – – 31 pts

12th FRA 483 Antoine Riet 8 12 12 – – 32 pts

13th AUS 992 Mark Capel 20 4 10 – – 34 pts

14th ESP 129 Javier Acosta Morales 16 10 13 – – 39 pts

15th GBR 1963 Peter Boxer 10 15 19 – – 44 pts

Full results available here