J/70 UK Nationals in Torbados on Sea

Calascione and Ripard’s Calypso was the top performing British boat on the first day of the J/70 UK National Championship.
Second in the British pecking order was Doug Struth’s DSP, and third was Wilson and King’s Soak Racing.
Caribbean style conditions on day 1 had the J/70 fleet grinning form ear to ear, after three highly competitive races in the beautiful surrounding of Torbay, nicknamed Torbados by the J/70 fleet.
10-12 knots of breeze from the east, created light conditions with subtle shifts during the course of the day.
Top of the Open overall standings is Joel Ronning’s Catapult (USA). Michael Goldfarb’s Warcanoe (USA) took a win in the last race to end the day second on countback from Calypso (MLT).
Marcos Soares’ Highlanders (BRA) won Race 2 but finished the day in fourth position.
Alberto Rossi’s Enfant Terrible (ITA) won the first race of the championship but having been called over at the start of Race 2, Enfant Terrible scored a 28. They came back to place third in the final race.
The National Championship completes on Monday 26 August.
J/70 UK National Championship – after 3 races
1st USA 180 Catapult – Joel Ronning 8 7 5 – – 20 pts
2nd USA 18 Warcanoe – Michael Goldfarb r 2 22 1 – – 25 pts
3rd MLT 441 Calypso (Corinthian) – Jonathan Calascione 5 4 16 – – 25 pts
4th BRA 1267 Highlander’s – Marcos Soares 6 1 20 – – 27 pts
5th ESP 284 PATAKIN – Luis Albert 16 8 4 – – 28 pts
6th GBR 1248 DSP (Corinthian) – Doug Struth 11 11 7 – – 29 pts
7th USA 1227 Surge – Geoffrey Pierini 15 2 14 – – 31 pts
8th ITA 1256 Enfant Terrible – Alberto Rossi 1 28 3 – – 32 pts
9th ITA 853 Petite Terrible – Claudia Rossi 3 21 9 – – 33 pts
10th BRA 1174 To Nessa – Renato Faria 9 15 10 – – 34 pts
11th IRL 1123 Soak Racing (Corinthian) – KING 4 10 22 – – 36 pts
12th GBR 1451 Eat Sleep J Repeat – Paul Ward 7 5 25 – – 37 pts
13th CYP 1401 Amaiz Sailing Team – Sergei Dobrovolskii 13 13 12 – – 38 pts
14th GBR 744 Elizabeth (Corinthian) – Fiona Hampshire 24 12 8 – – 44 pts
15th RUS 1217 Joyfull (Corinthian) – Denis Cherevatenko 12 19 13 – – 44 pts
16th RUS 269 Akhmat – Alexander Bozhko 23 16 6 – – 45 pts
17th GBR 1169 Jeepster – Graham Clapp 22 24 2 – – 48 pts
18th GBR 1247 JElvis – Martin Dent 27 6 15 – – 48 pts
19th USA 25 Rascal – Henry Brauer 18 18 18 – – 54 pts
20th ESP 961 Noticia – Jose Maria Torcida 20 9 26 – – 55 pts
21st GBR 1290 Bryn (Corinthian) – Phil Rees 10 17 29 – – 56 pts
22nd GBR 741 Cosmic (Corinthian) – Patrick Liardet 14 14 30 – – 58 pts
23rd GBR 1282 Mjölnir – Thor Askeland 25 27 11 – – 63 pts
24th AUS 7071 Juno – Reg Lord 29 3 36/UFD – – 68 pts
25th GBR 933 Darcey – Clive Bush 30 20 21 – – 71 pts
26th NOR 976 AGERA3 – Fredrik Hedlund 19 36/DNF 17 – – 72 pts
27th GBR 828 Brutus (Corinthian) – Charles Thompson 17 36/DNF 24 – – 77 pts
28th USA 833 Relative Obscurity – Peter Duncan 21 23 36/UFD – – 80 pts
29th SWE 786 Pro4u – Patrik Forsgren 28 26 27 – – 81 pts
30th GBR 1210 Jalapeno – Brian Denney 34 30 19 – – 83 pts
31st GBR 1206 Offbeat – David McLeman 31 32 23 – – 86 pts
32nd GBR 118 PHAN – Jeremy Thorp 26 25 36/UFD – – 87 pts
33rd GBR 290 Jenga8 (Corinthian) – Andrew Barraclough 33 31 28 – – 92 pts
34th GBR 972 Yeti (Corinthian) – Jack Davies 32 29 36/UFD – – 97 pts
35th GBR 745 Boat 5 (Corinthian) – Robert Orr 35 33 31 – – 99 pts