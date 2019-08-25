A-Class World Championships – Day 1 at Portland

Just one race on the first day of the A-Class World Championship at WPNSA, Portland, UK.

Tymoteusz Bendyk of Portugal was the foiler class winner and Hugh Macgregor of Britain winner in the Classic event.

A-Class – World Championship – Day 1 Leading foilers (64 entries)

1st POL 15 Tymoteusz Bendyk 1 – – 1 pts

2nd SUI 87 Nils Palmieri 2 – – 2 pts

3rd ESP 19 Juan Luis Paez 3 – – 3 pts

4th AUS 1035 James Wierzbowski 4 – – 4 pts

5th AUS 51 Paul Larsen 5 – – 5 pts

6th POL 111 Michal Korneszczuk 6 – – 6 pts

7th SUI 7 Maeder Robin 7 – – 7 pts

8th GER 6 Rainer Bohrer 8 – – 8 pts

9th POL 1 Jacek Noetzel 9 – – 9 pts

10th NED 207 Thijs Visser Visser 10 – – 10 pts

11th POL 41 Jakub Surowiec 11 – – 11 pts

12th GBR 22 Tom Phipps 12 – – 12 pts

13th AUS 4 Steven Brewin 13 – – 13 pts

14th ESP 16 Marc Verdaguer 14 – – 14 pts

15th GBR 599 Oscar Lindley-Smith 15 – – 15 pts

16th SUI 1 Sandro Caviezel 16 – – 16 pts

17th NED 95 Roeland Wentholt 17 – – 17 pts

18th AUT 96 Michael Mödlhammer 18 – – 18 pts

19th ESP 74 Abdon Ibanez 19 – – 19 pts

20th GER 15 Katrin Brunner 20 – – 20 pts

A-Class – World Championship – Day 1 Leading Classic (28 entries)

1st GBR 18 Hugh Macgregor 1 – – 1 pts

2nd ESP 7 Michael Todd 2 – – 2 pts

3rd AUS 300 Andy Landenberger 3 – – 3 pts

4th AUS 308 Andrew Landenberger 4 – – 4 pts

5th SWE 59 Alberto Farnesi 5 – – 5 pts

6th AUS 31 Scott Anderson 6 – – 6 pts

7th SUI 56 Bruno Biedermann 7 – – 7 pts

8th FRA 483 Antoine Riet 8 – – 8 pts

9th AUS 9 John Dowling 9 – – 9 pts

10th GBR 1963 Peter Boxer 10 – – 10 pts

11th ESP 29 Francisco Javier 11 – – 11 pts

12th AUS 27 William Michie 12 – – 12 pts

13th BEL 17 Astrid Janssens 13 – – 13 pts

14th GBR 15 Struan Wallace 14 – – 14 pts

15th GBR 72 Owen Cox 15 – – 15 pts

Full results available here

