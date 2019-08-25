420 UK National Championship at Hayling Island – Day 1

Martin Wrigley and Marcus Tressler take the overall lead after day 1 of the 420 UK National Championship at Hayling Island SC.

Wigley and Tressler took line honours in the first race with Sophie Edwards and Ellie Thomas second.

Third were Haydn Sewell and William Heathcoate with Megan Ferguson, crewed by Nick Devereux fourth and first mixed pairing.

Race two saw Neil Marsden and Fraser Hemmings lead from the first windward mark to the finish, with Freddie and Jack Parkin taking second, and Sewell and Heathcote claiming third.

With the wind dropping off the fleet were towed them back in, racing finished for the day.

420 – Rooster UK National Championship – Day 1 (47 entries)

1st 55517 GBR Martin Wrigley and Marcus Tressler 1 5 – – 6 pts

2nd 54483 GBR Haydn Sewell and William Heathcote 3 3 – – 6 pts

3rd 55854 GBR Millie Irish and Steve Irish 6 4 – – 10 pts

4th 52756 GBR Neil Marsden and Frazer Hemmings 10 1 – – 11 pts

5th 55242 GBR Megan Ferguson and Nick Deveraux 4 7 – – 11 pts

6th 55494 USA Freddie Parkin and Jack Parkin 11 2 – – 13 pts

7th 56108 GBR Jamie Cook and Will Martin 7 6 – – 13 pts

8th 54853 GBR Phoebe Hutchings and Emmy Walker 8 8 – – 16 pts

9th 55942 GBR Sophie Edwards and Ellie Thomas 2 15 – – 17 pts

10th 56339 GBR Eleanor Keers and Faye Chatterton 5 12 – – 17 pts

Full results available here