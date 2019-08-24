UK Cadet Class National Championship

Daisy Nunn and Oscar Bush are the 2019 UK Cadet Class National Champions.

Nunn and Bush from Waldringfield SC finished ahead of Phoebe Bradshaw and Rhona Enkel with third place going to Katie Yelland and Dom Rowell, both from Frensham Pond SC.

Winners of the Silver fleet were Ioic Schoonooghe and Emilie Winand from BZYC Belgium.

Winners of the Regatta fleet were Ryan Harris and Oliver Caygill of Frensham Pond SC.

The event was held at Brixam Yacht Club.

Plenty of images available at TimHampton.uk

UK Cadet Class National Championships 2019 – Final leaders

1st GBR 9994 Daisy Nunn and Oscar Bush – Waldringfield SC – – 19 pts

2nd GBR 10004 Phoebe Bradshaw and Rhona Enkel – Frensham Pond SC – – 32 pts

3rd GBR 10002 Katie Yelland and Dom Rowell – Frensham Pond SC – – 38 pts

4th GBR 10012 Lia Fletcher and Kali Karaskas – Waldringfield SC – – 41 pts

5th GBR 9962 Ollie Mears and Will Mears – Royal Corinthian YC – – 56 pts

6th GBR 10051 Ethan Davey and Alex Enkel – Waldringfield SC – – 66 pts

7th GBR 9028 Elinor Watling and George Little – Frensham Pond SC – – 68 pts

8th GBR 9985 Olivia Gowland and HarrietThorogood – Waldringfield SC – – 68 pts

9th GBR 9982 Charlotte Leigh and Tom Krailing – Waldringfield SC – – 69 pts

10th BEL 9965 Anouck De Ripainsel and Maxim Bastens – WVD – – 70 pts

11th GBR 10001 Toby Bush and Kemmel Thorogood – Waldringfield SC – – 74 pts

12th BEL 9369 Emma Van Hoof and Leena De Blende – RYCB – – 90 pts

13th GBR 9977 Sam Goult and Sarah McEwan – Frensham Pond SC – – 92 pts

14th GBR 8420 Rosie Targett and Sophia Sfaxi – Frensham Pond SC – – 113 pts

15th BEL 9212 Ziva Perko and Thomas Winand – Nuclear – – 114 pts

16th GBR 9984 Ben Goult and Alex McEwan – Frensham Pond SC – – 115 pts

17th GBR 9983 Hazel Whittle and Gwen Thorogood – Waldringfield SC – – 127 pts

18th GBR 9964 Yasmin Sfaxi and Matteo Mancini – Frensham Pond SC – – 129 pts

19th BEL 10055 Helena Schoonooghe and Astrid Van Daele – BZYC – – 135 pts

20th BEL 8514 Ioic Schoonooghe and Emilie Winand – BZYC Belgium – – 136 pts

Full results available here