Brits win Fireball Worlds warm-up

With the Fireball 2019 World Championships due to start on Sunday, Britain’s Ian Dobson and Richard Wagstaff put down a marker, winning the North American Championship.
Dobson and Wagstaff won three of the five races to finish four points ahad of Claude Mermod and Ruedi Moser of Switzerland, with JCanada’s Joe Jospe and Tom Egli taking third.
The entry for the Worlds has 43 teams listed from 10 countries, strangely it also lists several different sized Fireballs, undoubtably some sort of conversion error, hope they fit in the end!
Fireball – North American Championship – Final leaders (40 entries)
1st GBR 15161 Ian Dobson and Richard Wagstaff – – 6 pts
2nd SUI 14799 Claude Mermod and Ruedi Moser – – 10 pts
3rd CAN 15134 Joe Jospe and Tom Egli – – 14 pts
4th CZE 15019 Martin Kubovy and Roman Rocek – – 21 pts
5th GBR 15162 Isaac Marsh and Oliver Davenport – – 23 pts
6th GBR 15157 Keith Walker and Nicholas Rees – – 28 pts
7th AUS 15152 Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne – – 29 pts
8th CAN 14911 Pierre Carpentier and Thomas Bird – – 34 pts
9th CAN 15043 Robert Levy and Jon Driver – – 34 pts
10th SUI 14859 Christina Haerdi and Cedric Landerer – – 35 pts
11th AUS 15113 Ben Schulz and Joel MacKensie – – 36 pts
12th CZE 14981 Jan Jedlicka and Jiri Gemperle – – 37 pts
13th CAN 14769 Ian MacLaren and Rune Lausten – – 50 pts
14th IRL 14713 Frank Miller and Ed Butler – – 51 pts
15th FRA 14959 Patrice Olivier and Jean-François Nouel – – 53 pts
16th FRA 14917 Ludovic Collin and Remy Thuillier – – 56 pts
17th BEL 15140 Bart Meynendonckx and Francis De Roeck – – 61 pts
18th CAN 14766 Debbie Kirkby and Greg Ferguson – – 66 pts
19th CAN 15106 Mark Cummings and Evelyn Chisholm – – 69 pts
20th CAN 15098 Robert Thompson and Francis Westlake – – 72 pts