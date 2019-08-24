British pair are 12 Sq.M Sharpie European Champions

The 2019 12 Sq.M Sharpie European Champions are Chris and Tim Gibbs, sailing Windspiel GBR 125.

The Gibbs finished with 15 points and five points ahead of the Dutch crew of Jan van Galen NED17, Dann Versteeg and Arnold Mulderij, with in third place Klaus Eisenblaetter and Sven Ove Baumgartner sailing Bunyip GER 377.

This is the fifth time that Chris and Tim Gibbs have lifted the 12 Sq.M Sharpie European Championship, always in Windspiel. They last won in 2015.

The 2018 champions, Patrick van Raalte and Jeroen Kool of Holland finished fifth.

The championship was hosted by Itchenor SC and the racing held in Hayling Bay.

The 12 Sq.M Sharpie is a 1931 design, used as the Olympic two-man dinghy for the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, where the British pair Jasper Blackall and Terence Smith won Bronze.

The class is still sailed competitively in the Britain, Holland, Germany, and Portugal.

12 Sq.M Sharpie Europeans – Final Leaders after 10 races (40 entries)

1st GBR 125 Chris Gibbs and Tim Gibbs 15 pts

2nd NED 17 Dann Versteeg and Arnold Mulderij 20 pts

3rd GER 377 Klaus Eisenblaetter and Sven Ove Baumgartner 31 pts

4th NED 19 Tom Weller and Jeroen van Veen 38 pts

5th NED 128 Patrick van Raalte and Jeroen Kool 41 pts

6th NED 15 Job Volwater and Ton van Berkel 48 pts

7th NED 8 Jan Pieter Braam and Patrick Neal 59 pts

8th NED 49 Joost van den Hondel and Mark van den Hondel 69 pts

9th NED 135 Dennis van Vliet and Arnold de Groot 74 pts

10th NED 181 Frank Steeneken and Cees van Dijk 93 pts

11th NED 33 Frans Verkaik and Jitze Hazedonk 93 pts

12th GBR 127 Adam Anthony and Charlie Andrews 94 pts

