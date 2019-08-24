Birrell and Brearey Merlin Rocket Champions

Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey are the 2019 Merlin Rocket National Champions.



They finished with a comfortable 18 point victory ahead of Roger Gilbert and James Stewart, with Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby completing the winners podium places.

Birrell and Brearey had done enough to secure their second Merlin Rocket title with two races to spare and were able to discard a third place finish.

In fourth were Nick Craig and Toby Lewis, fifth Ben and Roz McGrane and in sixth place Tim Fells and Fran Gifford.

In the Silver Fleet, George and Sophie Yeoman were leaders. In Bronze John Cooper and Becki Wigley.

Merlin Rocket – Aspire 2019 National Championship – Final Leaders

1st 3788 Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey – – 10 pts

2nd 3722 Roger Gilbert and James Stewart – – 28 pts

3rd 3684 Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby – – 29 pts

4th 3776 Nick Craig and Tobytastic Lewis – – 34 pts

5th 3739 Ben McGrane and Roz McGrane – – 54 pts

6th 3764 Tim Fells and Fran Gifford – – 58 pts

7th 3786 David Wade and Ben Rayner – – 66 pts

8th 3712 Ian Sharps and Alex Warren – – 75 pts

9th 3802 Simon Potts and Ally Potts – – 78 pts

10th 3726 Will Henderson and Arthur Henderson – – 85 pts

11th 3803 Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby – – 97 pts

12th 3658 Chris Jennings and Chris Martin – – 102 pts

13th 3795 Alex Jackson and Mary Henderson – – 106 pts

14th 3691 Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert – – 108 pts

15th 3778 David Lenz and Vicky Lenz – – 108 pts

16th 3807 Tim Saxton and Jodie Saxton – – 109 pts

17th 3736 Roger Phillips and Will Crocker – – 115 pts

18th 3777 George Yeoman and Sophie Yeoman – – 116 pts

19th 3742 Pete Ballantine and Rob Allen – – 121 pts

20th 3759 Sam Barker and Megan Pascoe – – 126 pts

Full results available here